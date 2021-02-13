Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Savage' raptress slides in the Newburgh artist's Instagram comments to gush over his fit physique as he posts a video of him putting on a 'fresh white tee.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have just given their shippers another reason to believe that there's something going on between the two stars. After their dating speculation arose last month, the alleged pair fueled the rumors with their flirty social media exchange.

On Friday, February 12, Megan slid in the comments of Pardi's Instagram post, which saw him going shirtless before putting on a white T-shirt. "NOTHING BETTER THAN A FRESH WHITE TEE," he captioned the clip.

Noticing the subtle thirst trap, Megan couldn't help paying attention to Pardi's hot abs as she gushed in the comment section, "Body ody," with a face with tears of joy emoji. The "Backin' It Up" spitter then playfully responded, "You look how Lamborghinis drive !!!" while including several car and eyeball emojis.

Fans later expressed their support for the potential pairing, with one tweeting, "Megan go for Pardi, I like dat." Another asked the Houston native to give the Newburgh artist a chance as writing, "I want Megan to give Pardi Fontaine a chance lol they'd look so good together."

A third shipper expressed her wish, "I definitely want Megan x Pardi to happen! They're both so attractive." Another is looking forward to a confirmation of the stars' romance on Valentine's Day, "DREADING valentine's day only for the reason that i am 99% sure that megan will be posted up with pardi."

Megan and Pardi were first rumored to be romantically linked after Pardi was photographed in January wearing a face mask from Megan's Fashion Nova collection while carrying several Chanel shopping bags. Later, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker flaunted her Chanel bag on Instagram, leading to a speculation that Pardi was buying gifts for her, though it could have just been a coincidence.