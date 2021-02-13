Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Around a month after confirming his split from Rafael Olarra, the 'Beauty and the Beast' actor is reported to have 'been getting acquainted with one well-known Sydney finance bachelor.'

AceShowbiz - Luke Evans is alleged to have found a new man in his life. Around one month after confirming his breakup with Miami-based art director Rafael Olarra, the "Beauty and the Beast" star was reported to "secretly" have a new boyfriend from Australia.



"[Luke] has been getting acquainted with one well-known Sydney finance bachelor, with the pair spotted on a handful of occasions last week," a source told the Daily Telegraph. "It's also understood Evans is diving headfirst into the dating scene in Sydney which - with the annual gay-and-lesbian Mardi Gras on the horizon - has no shortage of willing candidates."

There is no further details about his new partner, but the openly gay Welsh actor has reportedly been living in Bondi, Sydney following the completion of "Nine Perfect Strangers" filming in Byron Bay. He was said to have been staying in an apartment for several weeks to avoid being exposed to coronavirus in his hometown, London.

The dating rumors surfaced weeks after Luke confirmed his split from Rafael Olarra in January. When addressing his breakup in an interview with The Times' Saturday Review about his series "The Pembrokeshire Murders", he simply said, "It is what it is."

Rumors about Luke and Rafael's split first emerged in October 2020 after they unfollowed one another on Instagram. The 41-year-old hunk also deleted all pictures of his then-beau from his account. However, he was quick to shut down the speculations by sharing a new snap of the two together and captioned it, "Good times."

The former couple was linked romantically back in the summer of 2019. The John Moore of "The Alienist", however, did not make public their relationship until February 2020. At the time, he put out a video of them sharing a laugh in Hawaii.

Love life aside, Luke recently made media headlines after posting on Instagram a steamy selfie of himself wearing a yellow speedo and showing off his toned abs as well as a large bird tattoo on his right thigh. In the accompaniment of the post, he simply noted, "Boo!"