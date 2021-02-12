 
 

Britney Spears Fans React After Judge Denies Her Request to Remove Dad Jamie as Co-Conservator

A probate judge also overrules Jamie Spears' objections to sharing conservatorship duties with Bessemer Trust Co., meaning Bessemer and Jamie will remain co-conservators over Britney's estate.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - A judge has ruled to keep Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears as her co-conservator. During the latest hearing held on Thursday, February 11 in the pop star's conservatorship battle with her father, judge Brenda J. Penny denied the singer's request to have her father removed as a co-conservator of her estate.

The judge also tossed Jamie's objections to sharing conservatorship duties. Bessemer Trust Co. was appointed as a co-conservator in November 2020 and the judge ruled to keep Bessemer in the role, meaning Jamie and Bessemer will remain co-conservators over Britney's estate.

Following the judge's orders, Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III addressed the court and said that he originally proposed the co-conservatorship between Bessemer and Jamie to give both parties "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client." He added, "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue. "

Jamie's attorney objected to the language of the proposed order, saying it improperly reduced his powers over his daughter's estate. The judge denied those objections.

  See also...

Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen also emphasized that Britney asked for and agreed to her father's role early in the conservatorship. Vivian said that "Ms. Spears reflected in court papers that she wanted her father to be the sole conservator of her estate."

Britney's attorney said Bessemer and Jamie should next arrange together to come up with a budget and an investment plan for Britney's estate. The court is expected to hold additional hearings on March 17 and April 27.

Britney has not reacted to the judge's orders, but her fans have expressed their support for the pop star. "i'm literally hoping for the best for her... it's been too damn long #FreeBritney," one person tweeted in support of Britney's conservatorship being removed.

Another applauded court's decision not to appoint Jamie as a sole conservator, "This is a good step forward." A third fan wrote, "GOOD LUCK @britneyspears we ARE with you! Here's to FINALLY freeing Britney! #FreeBritney."

