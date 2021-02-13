Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

After it's revealed that the late TV host left her out in his handwritten will, Shawn King remains focusing on her two children with Larry as they continue to grieve as a family.

AceShowbiz - Shawn King is keeping her grace despite being left out of Larry King's will. After it's revealed that the late TV host didn't wish to give any share of his estate to his seventh wife, the singer/actress has given her first words on the matter.

In a statement to Extra's Billy Bush, Shawn said her focus is now on her two sons, Chance, 11, and Cannon, 10, whom she shared with the late TV host. "We are grieving as a family. My boys just lost their father - they are my priority," she said, adding, "I will comment further when appropriate."

In his handwritten will signed on October 17, 2019, Larry expressed his wish to distribute his fortune equally among his five children, Larry King Jr., Cannon, Chance, Andy and Chaia. "This is my Last Will & Testament," the document stated. "It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

The will was signed two months after Larry filed for divorce from Shawn, after more than 20 years of marriage. Less than a year later, the former "Larry King Live" host tragically lost two of his children within 23 days apart from each other in the summer of 2020, and the will clearly doesn't reflect that.

Larry's eldest son Larry Jr. has also requested to be appointed administrator of the estate, blocking Shawn from taking control over his father's estate. In documents submitted by Larry Jr, he noted that his father and Shawn were living separately and were going through divorce at the time of his death.

"The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King ('Ms. King') at the time of death. However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court," the docs stated. "The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death."

A probate filed by Larry Jr lists his father's fortune is worth approximately $2 million, but then makes it clear there is a lot of paperwork and property to go through before an accurate number is reached.

Larry died on January 23 at 87 years old after a COVID-19 battle. His wife Shawn told Entertainment Tonight that he had recovered from COVID-19, but he died of sepsis as a complication. He had been married seven times prior to marrying Shawn, twice to Alene Akins, with whom he had his second child, Chaia.