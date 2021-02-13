Man Arrested Over Murder of Ex-Model Rebecca Landrith on Pennsylvania Highway

Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Former model Rebecca Landrith was found dead along a Pennsylvania highway on Sunday, February 7. The Union County Coroner revealed that the 47-year-old was found lifeless after being shot in the head, neck and chest at the Mile Run exit of I-80 in Pennsylvania and her death was ruled a homicide.

The Philly Voice reported that her body was first found by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker early Sunday. As the coroner claimed that she was shot multiple times and 18 bullets were removed from her body. Landrith was then identified using fingerprints from receipts that were found on her body.

Following the discovery of her body, a 28-year-old man named Tracy Rollins was arrested in relation to the homicide, thanks to a note in the former model's pocket. Investigators said that the note in question had Rollins' name, a phone number and an email address. Rollins, a truck driver from Dallas, was then taken into custody in Milldale, Connecticut, on homicide and abuse of corpse charges.

The man, however, claimed that he didn't know Landrith, who recently traveled through Indiana and Wisconsin. He said that he had been traveling to Maine, Brooklyn, New York, Connecticut and Wisconsin with a woman named Leslie whom he met at a truck stop in Connecticut. Police found out that Landrith made hotel reservations in December under the name Leslie Myers.

Off the arrest, her brother George Landrith revealed to PennLive, "We're relieved. It doesn't ease the sense of loss. Her family loved her dearly. None of this brings her back. It is important she receives justice."

Finalist for the Miss Manhattan contest in 2014, Landrith used to work as a model in New York City. She also competed in the America's It Girl Miss Lady Liberty pageant. "Ms. Landrith has appeared in numerous product advertisements, video commercials, magazines, acted as a spokesmodel in videos for businesses and their websites, and multiple haute-couture Runway shows including Fashion Week," her biography states.