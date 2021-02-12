 
 

'Mandalorian' Fans Drag Pedro Pascal Over Nazi Tweets Following Gina Carano Firing

Lucasfilm announced on Wednesday that Gina would not return to the 'Star Wars' spin-off after she received backlash for likening Republicans to Jewish during the Holocaust.

AceShowbiz - Pedro Pascal has been dragged into the controversy surrounding "The Mandalorian" co-star Gina Carano, who was fired over insensitive social media post. Fans of the Disney+ series raised questions of why Lucasfilm only fired Gina when Pedro had a controversial tweet about Nazi as well.

"Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian on Disney Plus, was not fired for this post on Instagram comparing Trump supporters to Nazis and Confederates," one frustrated critic wrote on Twitter. "A tale of 2 galaxies #PedroPascal #GinaCarano no need to #CancelDisneyPlus," another user added.

Meanwhile, one person appeared to think that the firing of the former "Game of Thrones" star was unnecessary. "I forgive Pedro Pascal and do not think he should be fired," the person said. Both the Chilean-American actor and Lucasfilm have yet to comment on the matter.

Lucasfilm announced on Wednesday, February 10 that Gina, who plays Cara Dune on the Disney+ show, would not return to "The Mandalorian". "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

It was further reported that Lucasfilm had "been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw."

In a screenshot shared by an Internet user, the 38-year-old actress was seen reposting on Tuesday a message that read, "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the goverment first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews." The quote continued, "How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

