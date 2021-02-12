Wendy Williams Launches Casting Call to Find New Man for Valentine's Day

WENN/Instar Celebrity

In an email from Fox producers, it is allegedly announced that 'Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET!' and that 'We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.'

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is eager to end her single status especially on Valentine's Day. According to a new report, the 56-year-old TV host has been in pursuit of a new man and she doesn't hesitate to launch a casting call for it.

In an email from Fox producers that was obtained by Page Six, it was announced, "Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy." It was further revealed that the mom of one is looking for a man between the ages of 40 and 65 based in the U.S.

Additionally, the email noted that "this is not a joke." Seemingly hinting that Wendy did this in hopes to find a company for the approaching Valentine's Day, the email stated that the deadline for submissions was February 11th.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy hinted that she was dating mystery man though with how she's searching for a new man, it seemed like it didn't work out. Just recently, the TV personality revealed that she used to have a one-night stand with Method Man. "It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole [Wu-Tang Clan] was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that's where I go to observe everything because I was by myself," she recalled.

Further recounting the moment, Wendy added, "He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he'd been on the show before and he was f'd up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. … I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, 'You wanna come over?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll follow you.' "

Wendy also claimed in her Lifetime biopic that Eric B got her pregnant when they were dating back in the days, but she later had to get an abortion after their split. "Our relationship, I mean if you could call it that, didn't even last a year... When it was all over, my credit was ruined - and I was growing his seed," she alleged. "I went alone and I went in secret... I didn't tell him or anyone else. It was one of the loneliest experiences of my life."