 
 

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Instagram
Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul is spotted going on a dinner date with the raven beauty, who exposes her sheer lace bra, less than a month after he was released from hospital where he was treated for brain aneurysm.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre isn't wasting any time moving on from his failed marriage, though his divorce from Nicole Young is yet to be finalized. Amid his long and ugly divorce battle with his estranged wife, the rapper-turned-record producer has stepped out with his possible new flame.

On Wednesday, February 10, the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul was spotted going out with a sexy mystery woman. The two were seen leaving together after having a dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California.

Dre and his female companion showed no PDA during the outing as he walked ahead and she followed right behind him. Joined by a bulked-up male, possibly his bodyguard, they were seen getting into the same car after the dinner.

Dre kept it simple and casual for the outing, wearing black hoody and pants with white sneakers and a black ball cap. He also wore a black face mask for safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His female companion, meanwhile, showed some skin in a plaid coat, which she left unbuttoned, and matching leggings, exposing her flat abs and tattooed belly. She also wore a sheer lace bra while covering her face with a black mask.

Dre's outing with the mystery lady comes following the latest development in his ongoing divorce battle with Nicole Young. In newly-revealed documents, Nicole requests three women whom she claims her estranged husband was intimate with during their marriage sit for depositions as part of the former couple's bitter divorce case.

According to the documents, Nicole is keen to ask the women if Dre showered them with money and presents during their time together, as well as questioning one as to whether the rapper provided her with the money she used to buy a $2.15 million house in 2019. She claims the lawyer for the three women is attempting to delay their depositions until the validity of her prenuptial agreement with Dre is decided, while she asks the depositions to happen sooner rather than later.

Nicole, who filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage, demanded $2 million a month in spousal support. He originally objected to her request but later agreed after he was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm in January.

