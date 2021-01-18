Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Instagram Celebrity

Offering the latest update on the music mogul's condition post-brain aneurysm, producer Focus... shares a photo of him being surrounded by engineers and producers in front of the mixing console.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre is back at work. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital as he recovered from a brain aneurysm, the former N.W.A star was seen returning to the studio, looking good in an all-black get-up from head to toe.

Sharing the picture of the 55-year-old was his fellow music producer Focus... on Instagram on Saturday, January 16. The photo saw the hip-hop mogul being surrounded by engineers and producers in front of the mixing console. Its caption read, "My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!! #AFTERMATH #aftermathematix."

Also sharing the identical pic was Dre's other pal Dem Jointz via his own Instagram account. In the caption, Demz, whose real name is Dwayne Abernathy Jr., offered a simpler message that read, "And We Back!! #Detox21."

Dem's post was met with excitement from his followers. One individual exclaimed, "Happy to see Dre bounce back!!" Another echoed, "Yes so glad to see u back Dr.Dre, please stay safe." A third, in the meantime, advised, "Make sure you get your rest though, Dre."

Posts about Dre came after the "I Need a Doctor" hitmaker returned home on Friday, January 15 after being released from the hospital. His positive recovery was shared by his friend Ice-T on his social media accounts.

Making use of Instagram, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star put out a screenshot of his tweet that read, "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good." In the accompanying message, he hyped up fans by simply stating, "Great News! @drdre."

Dre was admitted to ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on January 4. While he has left the hospital, TMZ reported that medical professionals would monitor him 24/7 for the next few weeks to make sure he is doing okay. It is still unclear what might have caused his brain aneurysm.