 
 

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release
Instagram
Celebrity

Offering the latest update on the music mogul's condition post-brain aneurysm, producer Focus... shares a photo of him being surrounded by engineers and producers in front of the mixing console.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre is back at work. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital as he recovered from a brain aneurysm, the former N.W.A star was seen returning to the studio, looking good in an all-black get-up from head to toe.

Sharing the picture of the 55-year-old was his fellow music producer Focus... on Instagram on Saturday, January 16. The photo saw the hip-hop mogul being surrounded by engineers and producers in front of the mixing console. Its caption read, "My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!! #AFTERMATH #aftermathematix."

Also sharing the identical pic was Dre's other pal Dem Jointz via his own Instagram account. In the caption, Demz, whose real name is Dwayne Abernathy Jr., offered a simpler message that read, "And We Back!! #Detox21."

  See also...

Dem's post was met with excitement from his followers. One individual exclaimed, "Happy to see Dre bounce back!!" Another echoed, "Yes so glad to see u back Dr.Dre, please stay safe." A third, in the meantime, advised, "Make sure you get your rest though, Dre."

Posts about Dre came after the "I Need a Doctor" hitmaker returned home on Friday, January 15 after being released from the hospital. His positive recovery was shared by his friend Ice-T on his social media accounts.

Making use of Instagram, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star put out a screenshot of his tweet that read, "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good." In the accompanying message, he hyped up fans by simply stating, "Great News! @drdre."

Dre was admitted to ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on January 4. While he has left the hospital, TMZ reported that medical professionals would monitor him 24/7 for the next few weeks to make sure he is doing okay. It is still unclear what might have caused his brain aneurysm.

You can share this post!

'So Awkward' Star Archie Lyndhurst's Cause of Death at 19 Revealed in Mother's Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Blames Insanity Surrounding Sisters' Fame to Her Considering Last Name Change
Related Posts
Dr. Dre's Ex Nicole Young Shares Shocking Details of His Alleged Violent Abuse

Dr. Dre's Ex Nicole Young Shares Shocking Details of His Alleged Violent Abuse

Dr. Dre Remains in ICU, a Week After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre Remains in ICU, a Week After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed