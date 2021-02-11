 
 

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

According to a store employee, the 'Pitch Perfect' star wouldn't speak to her during a book signing event and wouldn't look at all fan mails she received at the event.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anna Kendrick isn't as nice as many people think she is, according to a person who has had encounters with the star. A TikTok user named Tahira made use of the platform to share her bad experience when trying to interact with the actress at a book signing event in 2016.

Tahira, who is now working at Barneys, said she was working for another brand at the time. When the 35-year-old star came, she said the actress wouldn't speak to her. "That's strike one," Tahira remarked.

Trying to do her job, which was pulling some outfit options for the "A Simple Favor" star, Tahira asked Anna whether she wanted to wear pants or a dress, but she still wouldn't say anything. The actress allegedly talked to her PR lady, who later spoke to Tahira outside and asked for the company to pay $10,000 if they wanted Anna to wear anything.

And that wasn't all, Tahira said. After collecting three bags of letters, drawings and gifts from Anna's fans that came to the event, Tahira said she was about to hand them out to the actress, but she allegedly said, "I don't look at that stuff." Her manager told Tahira to throw them all, as Tahira claimed in the caption of the video, "IT REALLY BROKE MY HEART THROWING OUT THE FANMAIL!"

Two years later when Anna had another book signing event at Barneys, Tahira said she tried to avoid the actress at all cost and let her co-workers handle the job instead. Tahira claimed that her friend had a similar experience working with the "Pitch Perfect" star.

The friend allegedly told Tahira, "I had no idea who she was. And she was so nasty with me because I don't know who she was." Tahira stressed the word "nasty" to label Anna.

Following her first encounter with Anna, Tahira said she vowed that she would never support anything that the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" star does.

