Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The model and actress who was previously engaged to the late Nipsey Hussle has responded to the internet chatters claiming she's pregnant, calling the rumors BS and lies.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model and actress Lauren London has shut down speculation suggesting she is pregnant, insisting she is still trying to heal following the 2019 death of her rapper fiance Nipsey Hussle.

The "Baggage Claim" star, who shared four-year-old son Kross with Hussle, took to Twitter on Wednesday (10Feb21) to dismiss the unfounded gossip, following a recent report in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

"Woke up to some straight bulls**t," she fumed. "Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I'm NOT pregnant."

London was left devastated in March, 2019 when Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, aged 33.

In the months following the tragedy, the beauty made it clear she wasn't interested in getting back on the dating scene anytime soon as she had a series of tattoo tributes to her late fiance inked onto her body, and after she was romantically linked to rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs last year (20), London silenced the claims by posting a photo of Hussle on social media and declaring herself "still his."

She added, "King Ermias! Never Forget!" In addition to young Kross, she also has an 11-year-old son named Cameron with Lil Wayne.

During a visit to Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" last year, Lauren London talked about parenting her young sons, "What I instill in them is more about the police. How to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That's more of my education, protecting them being black men in America."