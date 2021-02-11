 
 

Tom Holland's Mom Upset by His Role in Hard-Hitting New Movie 'Cherry'

Tom Holland's Mom Upset by His Role in Hard-Hitting New Movie 'Cherry'
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor reveals his mother Nicola was caught off guard by his onscreen performance as a struggling drug addict in his new movie.

  Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spider-Man star Tom Holland received an earful from his mother after upsetting her with a clip of his new crime drama "Cherry", in which he plays a struggling drug addict.

The actor, 24, takes on the titular role as an Army veteran who self-medicates to treat his post-traumatic stress disorder and resorts to bank robbery to feed his addiction, but his mum, Nicola Frost, was left thoroughly unimpressed after receiving an unexplained sneak peek at a gruelling scene.

"Biggest mistake ever," Tom recalled of the text drama. "I was like, 'This is how my day's going,' and she was furious with me."

"I guess I wasn't thinking right, and I was like, 'Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum.' In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done."

He continued, "I think when my mum goes to see my films in particular, the thing she likes the most are the moments she goes, 'Oh, that's my little boy.' But in this film there's nothing like that."

Nicola and Tom's father, Dominic Holland, eventually embraced the hard-hitting "Cherry", and that came as a huge relief to the young star, as he treasures their opinions of his work.

He told Esquire magazine, "They were able to enjoy it as a movie and not a biopic of their son doing heroin. They are really proud, and they really liked it."

"If I seek anyone's approval, it would be my parents. That would be the highest level of achievement."

Tom Holland's other new movies include sci-fi action "Chaos Walking", a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel, and video game adaption "Uncharted".

