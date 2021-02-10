 
 

Craig Ferguson Praised for Defending Britney Spears Amid Media Trolling in Resurfaced 2007 Video

It arrives in the wake of the debut of 'Framing Britney Spears', an eye-opening documentary narrating the 'Toxic' hitmaker's decade-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears since her 2008 public meltdown.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Everyone's attention is on Britney Spears following the release of "Framing Britney Spears", an eye-opening documentary which details "her phenomenal career and brutal downfall." That eventually leads a 2007 video of Craig Ferguson to resurface online, featuring the TV host coming to the singer's defense.

The clip saw Craig delivering his monologue in one of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" episodes in which the 58-year-old addressed the controversies surrounding the "Toxic" hitmaker. "I'm gonna talk about something a little bit different tonight...," Craig told his audience at the time. "I want to talk about something that's been bothering me for a little while now."

He then admitted that he had been making fun of celebrities on the show, but his perspective changed following his meeting with Kevin Costner at an event. "At what price am I doing this stuff," Craig thought to himself. "And I started to think of the effect this has on real people and it's been needling at me a little bit ever since... People are falling apart. People are dying."

"That Anna Nicole Smith woman, she died," he said, referring to the model who died in the same year of an overdose of prescription drugs. When the crowd laughed, Craig quickly interjected, "It's not a joke. It stops being funny. She's got a six week old or six month old kid. What the hell is that? I'm starting to feel uncomfortable about making fun of these people."

Craig then shared that while "comedy should have a sentiment of joy in it, we shouldn't be attacking the vulnerable people." The comedian continued, "So, tonight, no Britney Spears jokes. Here's why: The kind of weekend she had, she was checking into rehab, she was shaving her head, getting tattoos, that's what she was doing this weekend."

"This Sunday, I was 15 years sober. I looked at her weekend and I looked at my own weekend, and I thought I rather have my weekend. But what she was going through reminded me of what I was doing. It reminds me of where I was 15 years ago when I was living like that. I'm not saying Britney Spears is an alcoholic... but she clearly needs help," he added. Later, Craig got candid about his own journey with alcoholism before urging media to have some compassion.

Following the resurface of the old clip, Craig's name trended on Twitter as Internet users were showering the Scottish star with praises. "So @CraigyFerg trending and I'll say this: I watched his show every night and I remember watching that monologue of him talking about not joking about Britney Spears. It made me a lifelong fan because I saw respect. I was in the middle of my own terrible mental phase. Love him," fellow comedian Cristela Alonzo tweeted.

"i remember watching the craig ferguson britney spears monologue live and how much it changed me as a person and formed my empathetic thinking at a time when i really needed it. i firmly believe i would be a much nastier person if i hadn't seen that at that very time in my life," another user added. Meanwhile, someone said, "The time when @CraigyFerg refused to make fun of Britney Spears is one of the greatest moments in the history of television."

Debuting on February 6, "Framing Britney Spears" narrates her decade-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, in which he took over the control of her finances and well-being since her 2008 public meltdown. Additionally, it covers the treatment she received from the media. Many fellow celebrities showed support for the "Womanizer" songstress in the wake of the New York Times film.

In response to the headline-making doc, Britney wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, February 9, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives." The pop star went on to divulge, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!"

