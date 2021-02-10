Britney Spears Reminds Each Person Has Their Story After Airing of Controversial Documentary

Instagram Celebrity

'Framing Britney Spears', which chronicles the 'Toxic' hitmaker's 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie, has generated strong reactions about the pop superstar's personal life.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has broken her silence in the wake of a controversial documentary about her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father. After the airing of "Framing Britney Spears" generated online buzz, the "Gimme More" songstress took to social media to remind her followers that "each person has their story."

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, February 9, the 39-year-old posted a throwback video of her performing "Toxic". She began her caption, "Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!"

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives," the pop star went on reminding. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!"

Britney's post came after "Framing Britney Spears" made its debut in the U.S. on February 6. The New York Times film narrates her decade-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, in which he took over the control of her finances and well-being since her 2008 public meltdown. It also covers the treatment she received from the media.

The "Womanizer" singer's unauthorized documentary evoked strong reactions from her fellow musicians. One in particular was Hayley Williams of Paramore who tweeted, "No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."

Also showing support for Britney was Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson. "Just watched the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary and have to say, there is something VERY weird, very wrong going on. #FreeBritney," she tweeted in reference to the fan movement set up to support her in removing her father as her sole conservator.

Following the release of Britney's documentary, her boyfriend Sam Asghari called out her father on social media for trying to sabotage their relationship. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he declared on Instagram Story. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k."