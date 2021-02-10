 
 

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin
Instagram
Celebrity

Sasha Skare, a 21-year-old woman who is named a suspect in the shooting death of Martell Deouren a.k.a. Kardone, has been identified as a budding Texas rapper.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Police have arrested a woman who is suspected for the murder of Beyonce Knowles' cousin Martell Deouren a.k.a. Kardone. A woman, who is identified as 21-year-old rapper Sasha Skare, was apprehended by Bexar County deputies after she was on the run for almost two weeks.

According to All Hip Hop, Sasha was arrested last weekend in San Antonio. Police zeroed in on the budding rapper, who was being mentored by Kardone, as the suspect after they saw Sasha in surveillance footage at the apartment complex walking along the hallway moments after the alleged shooting.

Kardone was shot and killed inside The Towers Apartments along La Cantera Parkway on January 26. According to an arrest affidavit, neighbors reported hearing a man and woman argue moments before a gunshot was heard.

Kardone's estranged wife Joia DeRouen revealed that he met Sasha online and invited her to join the filming of a music video for his mixtape. "He released a mixtape called 'Trunk Bang', and he wanted some girls for a video shoot and he honestly just met her online," Joia told CBS Austin. "When you know, the video shoot was over. He said, hey, you know, she's interested in music. I think I want to help her out."

  See also...

Joia, who remained friendly with her estranged husband despite their separation, said she got worried when she was unable to reach out to Kardone. She noted that he hadn't spoken to his stepmother either.

"I was blowing up his phone, actually texting, calling, trying to even FaceTime," Joia shared. "You know, it happened once before where he hadn't responded to me or his family, but we found out that he broke his phone. So that in the back of our mind is what we were thinking."

She continued, "He was supposed to have a show that he was headlining on Saturday but he didn't post anything about it. So, you know, we really got concerned and his stepmom was like, well, I'm going to call a wellness check."

Joia previously called for help to track down Sasha. "There is no way to replace him but please help us find this girl," she wrote back in late January. "She is dangerous and I do believe she will kill again. If you see her please contact the police."

Kardone was signed to Sony Music subsidiary The Orchard in 2019. She was also involved in a deadly North Austin shooting back in 2019.

Kardone is reportedly Beyonce's cousin through her maternal grandmother, Agnes. The R&B diva, however, has not released a statement on her cousin's death.

You can share this post!

Pedro Pascal Showers Sister Lux With Love After She Comes Out as Transgender

Craig Ferguson Praised for Defending Britney Spears Amid Media Trolling in Resurfaced 2007 Video
Related Posts
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Daughter Impresses Grandmother With Pop and Lock Dance Moves

Beyonce's Daughter Impresses Grandmother With Pop and Lock Dance Moves

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Most Read
Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture
Celebrity

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal