Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Sasha Skare, a 21-year-old woman who is named a suspect in the shooting death of Martell Deouren a.k.a. Kardone, has been identified as a budding Texas rapper.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Police have arrested a woman who is suspected for the murder of Beyonce Knowles' cousin Martell Deouren a.k.a. Kardone. A woman, who is identified as 21-year-old rapper Sasha Skare, was apprehended by Bexar County deputies after she was on the run for almost two weeks.

According to All Hip Hop, Sasha was arrested last weekend in San Antonio. Police zeroed in on the budding rapper, who was being mentored by Kardone, as the suspect after they saw Sasha in surveillance footage at the apartment complex walking along the hallway moments after the alleged shooting.

Kardone was shot and killed inside The Towers Apartments along La Cantera Parkway on January 26. According to an arrest affidavit, neighbors reported hearing a man and woman argue moments before a gunshot was heard.

Kardone's estranged wife Joia DeRouen revealed that he met Sasha online and invited her to join the filming of a music video for his mixtape. "He released a mixtape called 'Trunk Bang', and he wanted some girls for a video shoot and he honestly just met her online," Joia told CBS Austin. "When you know, the video shoot was over. He said, hey, you know, she's interested in music. I think I want to help her out."

Joia, who remained friendly with her estranged husband despite their separation, said she got worried when she was unable to reach out to Kardone. She noted that he hadn't spoken to his stepmother either.

"I was blowing up his phone, actually texting, calling, trying to even FaceTime," Joia shared. "You know, it happened once before where he hadn't responded to me or his family, but we found out that he broke his phone. So that in the back of our mind is what we were thinking."

She continued, "He was supposed to have a show that he was headlining on Saturday but he didn't post anything about it. So, you know, we really got concerned and his stepmom was like, well, I'm going to call a wellness check."

Joia previously called for help to track down Sasha. "There is no way to replace him but please help us find this girl," she wrote back in late January. "She is dangerous and I do believe she will kill again. If you see her please contact the police."

Kardone was signed to Sony Music subsidiary The Orchard in 2019. She was also involved in a deadly North Austin shooting back in 2019.

Kardone is reportedly Beyonce's cousin through her maternal grandmother, Agnes. The R&B diva, however, has not released a statement on her cousin's death.