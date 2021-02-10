 
 

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

In her new memoir 'Unfinished', the 'Isn't It Romantic' actress reveals that the media gave her the nickname 'Plastic Chopra' after undergoing the operation.

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her botched nose surgery. Admitting that she could hardly recognize herself after undergoing the operation, the Alex Parrish depicter in "Quantico" shared how she was left "devastated and hopeless" over her new look.

The 38-year-old star addressed the matter in her new memoir, "Unfinished", which was published on Tuesday, February 8. "I felt devastated and hopeless," she said of her post-surgery reaction. "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."

On the reason why she went under the knife, Priyanka revealed that she began to develop a "lingering head cold" in the summer of 2001. "I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can't ignore," she divulged. After seeing a doctor, she learned that she had a "polyp in [her] nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed."

The "Baywatch" actress then explained what went wrong. "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore," she elaborated.

For showing off a different appearance, Priyanka has gotten the label of "Plastic Chopra" from the media. "Let's just call it out right now. Immediately the name started to show up in articles and newspaper items and it has followed me my entire professional life," she recalled.

The Miss World 2000 winner did note that her nose was ultimately "normalized" after undergoing "several corrective surgeries." She pointed out, "I've gotten accustomed to this face... Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised. I've made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

