Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

HBO Max/Zack Snyder Movie

The director also shares details of the sequence in which the Batman villain will appear and its significance to show the Caped Crusader's hatred toward the Clown Prince of Crime.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - After teased by Zack Snyder on his social media page, the first official look at Jared Leto's Joker in his upcoming version of "Justice League" has been unveiled in full. Courtesy of Vanity Fair, the two pictures reveal the character's creepy transformation.

The first of the black-and-white snaps give a close-up look at Joker's face, which appears to have some scratches on the forehead, below his eye and his chin area. Another image gives an eerie vibe as it shows the Batman villain looking fully insane while sitting in a long, narrow space.

He sports long hair which is slicked back and left hanging on his shoulders, while wearing a hospital gown, which appears to be badly stained. He also wears surgical gloves while sitting on a stool, which is the only furniture seen in the plain room.

Leto's Joker also sports a bulletproof vest festooned with grimy law enforcement badges. "He has tons of badges," according to Snyder, who describes the badges as "his trophies."

Speaking to the site, Snyder admits that adding Joker to the movie has always been one of his main obsessions when he's offered a chance to complete his own take on the 2017 movie. "The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect," he says. "But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world."

[SPOILER ALERT!] In "The Snyder Cut", Leto's Joker will appear in a dream sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It is Bruce Wayne's (Ben Affleck) dream that reveals what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the onslaught.

"The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder says of the scene and its significance. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

He continues, "The scene explains why Bruce had the Joker card taped to his gun that you see in 'Batman v Superman'," which suggests Batman's sidekick Robin's death at the hands of Joker. While noting that there won't be another Batman film by him, Snyder says he always wanted to show "how they became like this ... how he hurt him in a way that no one has, really. Other than losing his parents, it was probably the most significant personal injury to his life."

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" is set to be released on HBO Max on March 18.