 
 

Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'
HBO Max/Zack Snyder
Movie

The director also shares details of the sequence in which the Batman villain will appear and its significance to show the Caped Crusader's hatred toward the Clown Prince of Crime.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - After teased by Zack Snyder on his social media page, the first official look at Jared Leto's Joker in his upcoming version of "Justice League" has been unveiled in full. Courtesy of Vanity Fair, the two pictures reveal the character's creepy transformation.

The first of the black-and-white snaps give a close-up look at Joker's face, which appears to have some scratches on the forehead, below his eye and his chin area. Another image gives an eerie vibe as it shows the Batman villain looking fully insane while sitting in a long, narrow space.

He sports long hair which is slicked back and left hanging on his shoulders, while wearing a hospital gown, which appears to be badly stained. He also wears surgical gloves while sitting on a stool, which is the only furniture seen in the plain room.

  See also...

Leto's Joker also sports a bulletproof vest festooned with grimy law enforcement badges. "He has tons of badges," according to Snyder, who describes the badges as "his trophies."

Speaking to the site, Snyder admits that adding Joker to the movie has always been one of his main obsessions when he's offered a chance to complete his own take on the 2017 movie. "The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect," he says. "But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world."

[SPOILER ALERT!] In "The Snyder Cut", Leto's Joker will appear in a dream sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It is Bruce Wayne's (Ben Affleck) dream that reveals what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the onslaught.

"The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder says of the scene and its significance. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

He continues, "The scene explains why Bruce had the Joker card taped to his gun that you see in 'Batman v Superman'," which suggests Batman's sidekick Robin's death at the hands of Joker. While noting that there won't be another Batman film by him, Snyder says he always wanted to show "how they became like this ... how he hurt him in a way that no one has, really. Other than losing his parents, it was probably the most significant personal injury to his life."

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" is set to be released on HBO Max on March 18.

You can share this post!

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon and Hair Stylist Arrogant Tae Offer to Help Gorilla Glue Girl

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery
Related Posts
Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Claims His 'Justice League' Cut Includes Over Two Hours of Unseen Footage

Zack Snyder Claims His 'Justice League' Cut Includes Over Two Hours of Unseen Footage

New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

Most Read
Ralph Fiennes Keen to Keep Bond Role Despite Daniel Craig's Departure
Movie

Ralph Fiennes Keen to Keep Bond Role Despite Daniel Craig's Departure

'Nomadland' Tops Winners List of 2021 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

'Nomadland' Tops Winners List of 2021 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Super Bowl LV: 'F9' Unveils New Preview, M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Debuts Mysterious Trailer

Super Bowl LV: 'F9' Unveils New Preview, M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Debuts Mysterious Trailer

'Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Da 5 Bloods' Top Nominations at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

'Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Da 5 Bloods' Top Nominations at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Hurt by Oscar Snub

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Hurt by Oscar Snub

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Gave Up Oscar Nomination for 'The Favourite' Co-Star Olivia Colman

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Gave Up Oscar Nomination for 'The Favourite' Co-Star Olivia Colman

Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

John Legend and Diane Warren Double Up Oscars Nomination Chance With 2 Songs on 2021 Shortlist

John Legend and Diane Warren Double Up Oscars Nomination Chance With 2 Songs on 2021 Shortlist