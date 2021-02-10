Whitney Port Gets Closure Over Miscarriage After Learning About Lost Baby's Chromosomal Issue

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Whitney Port has learned the baby she recently miscarried suffered from a "chromosomal issue" which would have affected their quality of life.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star recently went public with her baby loss, two years after mourning the end of another pregnancy with her husband, Tim Rosenman, the father of her three-year-old son, Sonny.

Opening up about her second miscarriage, Whitney doubts anyone really fully recovers after suffering such a tragedy, although she knows it's made her more grateful for her life.

She said on the "Being Bumo" podcast, "I don't think you're ever fully healed after a loss. I think these losses make you into a stronger person. I don't wish them upon anybody, but they do give you a lot of good perspective, and they give you a lot of time to appreciate the things that you have."

Whitney admits she questioned herself at the time of her latest loss, "It felt like, 'Why is this happening to me? Was there anything that I did wrong? Is there anything wrong with my body?'," she shared.

"Now that this has happened twice, you know, I think that's sometimes one of the first things that we think about when this stuff happens to us, especially as women and being such harsh critics on ourselves. Then you realize, no, this is not something that you have any control over and you need to immediately release that part."

Whitney also reveals her unborn child would have been born with a series of health problems.

She added, "Basically I got a D&C (dilation and curettage) and they did an autopsy, and the doctor said that it was a chromosomal issue, so the baby was not going to be a healthy baby (if they had lived) and I felt like in that way I had a little bit of closure."