 
 

Whitney Port Gets Closure Over Miscarriage After Learning About Lost Baby's Chromosomal Issue

Whitney Port Gets Closure Over Miscarriage After Learning About Lost Baby's Chromosomal Issue
Instagram
Celebrity

When opening up about her second pregnancy loss, the star of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' shares her doubt that anyone really fully recovers after suffering such a tragedy.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Whitney Port has learned the baby she recently miscarried suffered from a "chromosomal issue" which would have affected their quality of life.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star recently went public with her baby loss, two years after mourning the end of another pregnancy with her husband, Tim Rosenman, the father of her three-year-old son, Sonny.

Opening up about her second miscarriage, Whitney doubts anyone really fully recovers after suffering such a tragedy, although she knows it's made her more grateful for her life.

She said on the "Being Bumo" podcast, "I don't think you're ever fully healed after a loss. I think these losses make you into a stronger person. I don't wish them upon anybody, but they do give you a lot of good perspective, and they give you a lot of time to appreciate the things that you have."

  See also...

Whitney admits she questioned herself at the time of her latest loss, "It felt like, 'Why is this happening to me? Was there anything that I did wrong? Is there anything wrong with my body?'," she shared.

"Now that this has happened twice, you know, I think that's sometimes one of the first things that we think about when this stuff happens to us, especially as women and being such harsh critics on ourselves. Then you realize, no, this is not something that you have any control over and you need to immediately release that part."

Whitney also reveals her unborn child would have been born with a series of health problems.

She added, "Basically I got a D&C (dilation and curettage) and they did an autopsy, and the doctor said that it was a chromosomal issue, so the baby was not going to be a healthy baby (if they had lived) and I felt like in that way I had a little bit of closure."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Princess Eugenie on Baby's Arrival

Britney Spears Reminds Each Person Has Their Story After Airing of Controversial Documentary
Related Posts
Whitney Port Considers Adoption Following Second Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port Considers Adoption Following Second Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port Reveals That She Suffered Miscarriage in Heartbreaking Post

Whitney Port Reveals That She Suffered Miscarriage in Heartbreaking Post

'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Regrets Turning Down One-Night Stand With Leonardo DiCaprio

'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Regrets Turning Down One-Night Stand With Leonardo DiCaprio

Whitney Port Breaks Down Over Two-Week-Old Miscarriage

Whitney Port Breaks Down Over Two-Week-Old Miscarriage

Most Read
Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture
Celebrity

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal