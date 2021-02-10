 
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Princess Eugenie on Baby's Arrival

While The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to make a public statement about their excitement for the couple, they allegedly have congratulated Harry's cousin and her husband Jack Brooksbank privately.

AceShowbiz - A new member of British royal family arrived Tuesday morning, February 9 with Princess Eugenie giving birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. Despite living miles apart, it has been reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't forget to congratulate the new parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to make a public statement about their excitement for the couple, but they allegedly have congratulated them privately. The Sussexes are said to be incredibly close with Eugiene and Jack as they resided near each other at Kensington Palace before Meghan and Harry moved to Windsor.

Previously, there was alleged tension between the two couples after the Sussexes announced Meghan's pregnancy news ahead of Eugenie's wedding back in 2018. However, seemingly refuting the speculations, Eugenie, in fact, made "several visits" to them at Frogmore Cottage after Archie was born.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her and Jack's baby boy at The Portland Hospital in London. She announced the news on Instagram by sharing a close-up black-and-white photo of the tot's tiny fingers, intertwined with his mother and father's. In the caption, she simply put three blue hearts emojis.

Following the happy news, the Palace released a statement expressing the joy of the new grandparents and Eugenie's own grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," read the statement. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The baby, whose name has yet to be announced, is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September 2020. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York wrote back then, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....." During her pregnancy, the royal and Jack later moved into Frogmore Cottage that was previously used by the Sussexes, who caught flak for renovating the property.

