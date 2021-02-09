Miranda Lambert Assures Safety of Newly-Announced Texas Concerts

Instagram Music

The 'Fastest Girl in Town' songstress makes use of Instagram to announce that she's going to return to stage for a 3-night concert run at Billy Bob's in April.

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert is set to return to stage to entertain her fans after putting a halt on concerts for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country music star has revealed plans for a 3-night concert run in April.

Making use of her Instagram account, the "Mama's Broken Heart" songstress announced on Monday, February 8 that she's going to perform at the legendary Fort Worth, Texas, honky-tonk Billy Bob's on April 22, 23 and 24. The gigs will be part of the venue's epic 40th anniversary celebration.

"First concert in over a year. Texas , I can't wait to come home," she posted on the photo-sharing site. "Join RanFans to get presale tickets at miranda.to/billybobs." Assuring that the concerts will be held in adherence with Covid safety measures, she added, "We're doing this safely and right. Show will be reduced capacity and distanced with strict COVID protocols in place."

The gigs mark Miranda's first concerts since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the nation nearly a year ago. She was set to go on "Wildcard Tour" in support of seventh studio album "Wildcard" in 2020, but all dates were canceled due to the pandemic.

Billy Bob's, a massive 127,000 square-foot entertainment venue which is known for its mechanical bull, reopened late last summer. While it can hold 6,000 people, the honky-tonk has been enforcing a 40% capacity of 2,500, with guests seated at tables of six to eight.

Some general admission tickets, also seated, are available on an upper level. Tickets for the Lambert concerts range from $50-$200 and will go on pre-sale on February 10, and on sale to the general public on February 12.

Billy Bob's will kick off the celebration of its 40th anniversary on April 1, with an appearance by The Gatlin Brothers. They will be followed by two concerts on April 2 and 3 by Hank Williams Jr. Other acts set to perform at the venue include Texas band Midland (April 8-10) and Dwight Yoakam (April 15-17).