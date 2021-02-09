Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Treat Virtual Poetry Class to Surprise Appearance

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing a screen grab of the precious moment, one Get Lit student reveals that the Duchess of Sussex shared some of her favorite poetry lines in honor of Black History Month.

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a virtual Get Lit poetry class over the weekend by dropping in unannounced to chat to students.

Prince Harry and his wife suddenly popped up during the videoconference on Saturday (February 06) and discussed their favourite lines of prose with the group.

Afterwards, one student took to the Get Lit Instagram page and shared a screen grab of the moment the royals appeared, adding the caption: "Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"

"The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month."

The group's manager of public outreach, Mason Granger, later wrote, "These kids get a surprise 45 minute chat with the Prince Harry and Meghan. It was pretty surreal. My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids bios I'd sent earlier) (sic)."

"The org and all the kids are posting today with more details about the visit - I just want to say that the Get Lit Players are brilliant and 10/10 would recommend The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for your next Zoom poetry practice."

