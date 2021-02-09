 
 

Paris Hilton Insists 'Money Doesn't Protect Against Abuse' in Testimony Against Utah Boarding School

Instagram
Celebrity

Taking her abuse allegations against Provo Canyon to court, the reality TV star and socialite makes an appearance before the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has taken her school abuse allegations to court.

The reality TV star and socialite revisited the awful year she spent at a Utah boarding school on Monday, February 08.

Appearing before the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee, Paris explained, "I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States."

"For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not."

"I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights. Without a diagnosis, I was forced to consume medication that made me feel numb and exhausted. I didn't breathe fresh air or see the sunlight for 11 months. There was zero privacy - every time I would use the bathroom or take a shower it was monitored... I felt violated every single day."

Paris wants schools like Provo Canyon, where she spent 11 months, to be closely monitored and even closed if they violate human rights guidelines.

"Talking about something so personal was and is still terrifying, and I cannot go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are enduring the same abuse that I and so many others went through," she added in court. "I am proof that money doesn't protect against abuse."

Paris first went public about her alleged abuses in her 2020 docu-series "This Is Paris".

