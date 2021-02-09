Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Fans notice the 'Icy Girl' raptress' absence in a group photo shared by his boyfriend which features him with his Migos groupmate Offset, Cardi B and Meek Mill at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

AceShowbiz - Are Saweetie and Quavo calling it quits on their relationship? The hip-hop couple sparked a speculation that they may have broken up following her absence in a picture shared by the Migos member from the recent Super Bowl LV.

On Sunday, February 7, Huncho was seen attending the big game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He was joined by his groupmate Offset, Cardi B, Meek Mill and several other friends at the VIP section of the arena.

Quavo even shared a group photo of him and his pals at the NFL game on his Instagram account, simply captioning it with, "SUPERBOWL L V."

Noticing Saweetie's absence in the snap, curious fans asked her whereabouts. "Group photo taken tonight but no Saweetie," one pointed out. Another inquired, "where's Saweetie?" Someone else similarly found it strange that the "Icy Girl" femcee was not seen anywhere around her beau at the game, writing, "Where tf saweetie."

Some others, however, took more attention on the stars' maskless appearance at the Super Bowl. "And where the masks at?" one person asked. Another commented, "Ok so no masks ??!" A third critic sarcastically remarked, "Are celebrities immune to COVID??" while someone else similarly blasted them, "Did covid leave America? why we all locked inside but America just out out."

Saweetie was reportedly also in Tampa over the weekend for the Super Bowl, but she and Quavo have not been seen together. Further fueling the breakup speculation, they last posted a picture of each other on social media in December.

Saweetie herself only hinted at her presence at Super Bowl LV in a Sunday, February 7 Instagram post which saw her teleporting into a packed stadium. "can u keep a secret," she teased in the caption.

Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since 2018. Back in November 2020, she defended her beau against online chatter speculating that the Migos star was romantically involved with Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter. "U still f**king colormenae?" comedian Gerald Huston asked Quavo in the Instagram Live comments.

"Quit spreading that fake news before y'all get Quavo a** in trouble cuz I don't play that s**t," Saweetie tweeted. Quavo himself clapped back at the wild rumors, writing in now-deleted tweet, "Internet Crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!"