 
 

'Vampire Diaries' Alums Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have Snowy Double Date

'Vampire Diaries' Alums Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have Snowy Double Date
Instagram
Celebrity

Fans of the long-running The CW fantasy series are extremely so excited over the reunion as one exclaims in an Instagram comment, 'NINA AND PAUL BEING ICONIC SINCE 2009.'

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nina Dobrev and her "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Paul Wesley reunited to have some fun together with their respective significant others. Taking to his Instagram account on late Sunday, February 7, Paul shared a slew of videos and pictures during their Super Bowl Sunday ski trip.

In one of the clips, the Stefan Salvatore depicter showed off his impressive skiing skills. Paul also shared a video of Nina's partner and three-time Olympic gold medalist [ White] proving that he still got his Olympic skills as he flied off a hill of snow on his board.

Later in the next post, a snap featured Paul, his wife Ines de Ramon, Nina and Sean in a ski lift. Nina and his professional snowboarder beau were twinning in white padding jackets. Meanwhile, Paul opted for an all-black ski attire with his wife donning a green army jacket and black pants. Paul, Nina and Ines also took an adorable selfie together.

"My kind of superbowl Sunday. W/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn," so Paul captioned the post. The "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" actress reacted to the post with two heart emojis and a snow emoji.

  See also...

Nina also shared a picture of the foursome on her own page on Monday. "sometimes you gotta double down," so she wrote in the caption.

Fans of the long-running The CW fantasy series were so excited over the reunion. "NINA AND PAUL BEING ICONIC SINCE 2009," one fan exclaimed in the comment section. "love how he still hangs out with nina," another user added with someone else similarly commenting, "I LOVE THE FACT THAT YOU SAW NINA AGAIN."

"We love the friendship you and Nina have," one wrote. A person even dubbed the two stars "THE BEST DUO."

Nina and Paul met for the first time in 2009 on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" where their strong friendship developed. The CW series concluded its story after airing more than 170 episodes for eight seasons on the network.

You can share this post!

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Jessica Alba Offers Support to Father Following Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis
Related Posts
Nina Dobrev Gives New Boyfriend Shaun White New Haircut Amid Lockdown

Nina Dobrev Gives New Boyfriend Shaun White New Haircut Amid Lockdown

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Heat Up Dating Rumor With An Overnight Stay

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Heat Up Dating Rumor With An Overnight Stay

Nina Dobrev Spotted Going for Bike Ride With Shaun White During Self-Isolation

Nina Dobrev Spotted Going for Bike Ride With Shaun White During Self-Isolation

Nina Dobrev Announced as Dior's New Muse

Nina Dobrev Announced as Dior's New Muse

Most Read
Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs
Celebrity

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Ryan Reynolds Given Green Light to Take Over Wrexham AFC as Early as Next Week

Ryan Reynolds Given Green Light to Take Over Wrexham AFC as Early as Next Week

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3