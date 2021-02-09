'Vampire Diaries' Alums Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have Snowy Double Date

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Nina Dobrev and her "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Paul Wesley reunited to have some fun together with their respective significant others. Taking to his Instagram account on late Sunday, February 7, Paul shared a slew of videos and pictures during their Super Bowl Sunday ski trip.

In one of the clips, the Stefan Salvatore depicter showed off his impressive skiing skills. Paul also shared a video of Nina's partner and three-time Olympic gold medalist [ White] proving that he still got his Olympic skills as he flied off a hill of snow on his board.

Later in the next post, a snap featured Paul, his wife Ines de Ramon, Nina and Sean in a ski lift. Nina and his professional snowboarder beau were twinning in white padding jackets. Meanwhile, Paul opted for an all-black ski attire with his wife donning a green army jacket and black pants. Paul, Nina and Ines also took an adorable selfie together.

"My kind of superbowl Sunday. W/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn," so Paul captioned the post. The "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" actress reacted to the post with two heart emojis and a snow emoji.

Nina also shared a picture of the foursome on her own page on Monday. "sometimes you gotta double down," so she wrote in the caption.

Fans of the long-running The CW fantasy series were so excited over the reunion. "NINA AND PAUL BEING ICONIC SINCE 2009," one fan exclaimed in the comment section. "love how he still hangs out with nina," another user added with someone else similarly commenting, "I LOVE THE FACT THAT YOU SAW NINA AGAIN."

"We love the friendship you and Nina have," one wrote. A person even dubbed the two stars "THE BEST DUO."

Nina and Paul met for the first time in 2009 on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" where their strong friendship developed. The CW series concluded its story after airing more than 170 episodes for eight seasons on the network.