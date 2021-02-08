 
 

Justin Timberlake Blamed for Britney Spears' Mental Breakdown After Airing of FX's Documentary

Justin Timberlake Blamed for Britney Spears' Mental Breakdown After Airing of FX's Documentary
WENN/Instar/FayesVision
Celebrity

Fans think that the former NSYNC star owes the 'Stronger' songstress apology after he's depicted as a villain in 'Framing Britney Spears' for throwing her under the bus following their 2002 breakup.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake is blamed for Britney Spears' public meltdown that led to her conservatorship following the airing of new documentary "Framing Britney Spears". The sixth episode of "The New York Times Presents" that aired on Friday, February 5 chronicles the pop star's 13-year-long conservatorship, "providing re-examination of her career and a new assessment of the movement rallying against" the legal arrangement under the control of her father Jamie Spears.

The documentary revisits Britney's 2003 interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, which discussed the cheating allegations against her, sparked by Justin's music video for his 2002's single "Cry Me a River". "You broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?" Diane asked the "Toxic" hitmaker.

Britney pled her case, answering, "I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way…and I'm not technically saying he's wrong but I'm not technically saying he's right either." As she's further pressed about her broken relationship with the former NSYNC member, Britney broke into tears and asked to stop the interview.

  See also...

Instead of blaming the interviewer, fans have since taken to social media to slam Justin for perpetuating his ex's alleged infidelity and exploiting their relationship. Some people claimed he was one of the people responsible for inflicting "mental torture" on the 39-year-old singer.

"He's the worst," one labeled him. "I am legit disgusted by Justin Timberlake and how he dragged Britney through the mud like that. Gross," another wrote on Twitter. Someone else tweeted, "He completely capitalized on their private relationship," while others called for the "Palmer" actor to issue an "apology" to Britney.

Justin has not responded to the public's backlash, while Britney has not commented on the documentary.

You can share this post!

Jay Cutler Craves for Kristin Cavallari's Wings During Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV: Amanda Gorman Praises Essential Workers in Powerful Poem
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators

Justin Timberlake Tries Not to Be 'Weirdly Private' About His Kids

Justin Timberlake Tries Not to Be 'Weirdly Private' About His Kids

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Most Read
Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Celebrity

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Armie Hammer Dropped by Agency WME and Personal Publicist Following Cannibalism Scandal

Armie Hammer Dropped by Agency WME and Personal Publicist Following Cannibalism Scandal

Ryan Reynolds Given Green Light to Take Over Wrexham AFC as Early as Next Week

Ryan Reynolds Given Green Light to Take Over Wrexham AFC as Early as Next Week

Engelbert Humperdinck Asks Fans to Pray for Wife Amid Struggles With Covid-19 and Alzheimer's

Engelbert Humperdinck Asks Fans to Pray for Wife Amid Struggles With Covid-19 and Alzheimer's