Paris Hilton Dedicates Life-Size Portrait to Boyfriend for 40th Birthday

Gushing over her love for her boyfriend Carter Reum on his special day, the 'Stars Are Blind' singer reveals the gift she prepared especially for him that she plans to hang in their home.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton bought boyfriend Carter Reum a life-size portrait for his 40th birthday.

The 39-year-old socialite marked her partner's milestone with a huge painting of the pair, which Paris and Carter plan to hang in their home as a memory they will "cherish forever."

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos of them with the painting and wrote, "Happy Birthday handsome! Love you so much...! And love our new painting! It looks so perfect in our home! Memory we will cherish forever!"

Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she is planning an "intimate" wedding to Carter.

"When I was a little girl, I had dreams of this big fairytale wedding, but with the pandemic, it's a new world," the "Stars Are Blind" singer said. "Instead, it's maybe going to be more intimate - and with my family. It's a day I've been dreaming about my whole life and now I've found my Prince Charming, I just can't wait."

Paris began dating Carter in December 2019, two years after she called off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka. She gushed about the entrepreneur being "the one" for her when celebrating their one-year anniversary in December last year.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life," she wrote in the post.

"And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible," she went on raving. "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I'm in a dream. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."



Describing Carter as her "twin flame," the hotel heiress declared her love. "Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can't wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever," she concluded the lengthy dedication.

