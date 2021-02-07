 
 

The Weeknd Breaks Record With Greatest Hits Album Ahead of Super Bowl

Music

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker is celebrating as he scores the most streamed album of all time on Spotify while gearing up for his Super Bowl halftime show.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has kicked off his Super Bowl weekend with a record-shattering greatest hits release.

The Canadian pop star, who will headline the Super Bowl half-time show in Tampa, Florida on Sunday (07Feb20), dropped "The Highlights" on Friday - and it has already become the most streamed album of all time on Spotify.

The release comes a day after The Weeknd announced dates for his rescheduled "After Hours World Tour", which will keep him on the road for much of 2022, with 104 dates in North America and Europe planned, beginning in his native Canada on 14 January (22).

The Weeknd has also dropped a video, entitled "The Last Meal Before the Super Bowl", in which the "Blinding Lights" singer enjoys a final feast on the field before the big game.

The Weeknd has also announced a collaboration with food delivery service Postmates and their black-owned national merchant collection - Postmates users will be offered a collection of local options at the top of their feed when using the app. To kick the collaboration off, The Weeknd chose a local Tampa black-owned restaurant, Mama's Southern Soul Food, to feed the frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood, which is near Raymond James Stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place.

The Weekend's Super Bowl halftime gig will be set in the stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Performers traditionally take over the centre of the field after the first half of the big game, but health and safety restrictions have driven the "Blinding Lights" singer to the terraces.

There won't be any special guests either during his performance.

