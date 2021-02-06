 
 

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland Claims in the Blind on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Involvement

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland Claims in the Blind on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Involvement
Columbia Pictures
Movie

Despite his known reputation for dropping spoilers, the 'Cherry' star manages to keep tight-lipped when asked about rumors of previous Spider-Man depicters returning in his upcoming movie.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland has been faced with the most-asked question surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man movie. The "Avengers: Endgame" actor addressed the long-running speculation about Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst's possible involvement in the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel in an interview for Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast.

Having been known for his reputation to drop spoilers of his films, the Brit managed to keep his lips shut this time. "Beats me, I don't know. If they are, they haven't told me yet...," he joked. "That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like 'So that's who that tennis ball was!' "

He added, "I've never met Kirsten Dunst. I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat." He went on sharing, "It was quite soon after 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' had come out. He was really positive and nice. I've bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in L.A. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's."

  See also...

Holland has been filming the untitled third Spider-Man film, with Zendaya Coleman, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei returning. Jon Watts is also back at the helm.

The movie will reportedly feature alternate universe storyline, which will allow the return of Maguire's and Garfield's Spider-Men. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are additionally said to star in it.

Zendaya was previously asked about the rumored crossover when appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in December. "Everything is very secretive," the 24-year-old told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I can neither confirm nor deny."

When asked if she celebrated Thanksgiving "with Spider-Men," she responded, "Yeah - I can't say that," before admitting that the host almost got her, "You almost... that was good. That was good." Jimmy explained his curiosity, "Because I was wondering what you guys had. Because I know Tobey Maguire is a vegan," to which the MJ depicter claimed, "I have no idea... I really don't."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo
Related Posts
'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks

Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Most Read
Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes
Movie

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies

Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies

Sia Deletes Her Twitter Amid Backlash Over Restraint Scenes in Autism Movie 'Music'

Sia Deletes Her Twitter Amid Backlash Over Restraint Scenes in Autism Movie 'Music'

'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Lead Nominations at 2021 SAG Awards

'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Lead Nominations at 2021 SAG Awards

Emma Corrin's Casting Opposite Harry Styles Hypes Up Fans' Expectation for 'My Policeman'

Emma Corrin's Casting Opposite Harry Styles Hypes Up Fans' Expectation for 'My Policeman'

Sia to Put Disclaimer on Her Movie Following Backlash

Sia to Put Disclaimer on Her Movie Following Backlash

Paul Feig's Universal Monster Movie 'Dark Army' in Limbo Due to Financial Issues

Paul Feig's Universal Monster Movie 'Dark Army' in Limbo Due to Financial Issues

Michelle Williams Tapped to Star as Peggy Lee in Biopic 'Fever'

Michelle Williams Tapped to Star as Peggy Lee in Biopic 'Fever'

Production on Dakota Johnson's New Movie Shut Down Following Positive Covid-19 Test

Production on Dakota Johnson's New Movie Shut Down Following Positive Covid-19 Test