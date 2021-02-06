Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl

Celebrity

The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on the highway when he rammed into a car that had stopped in need of assistance.

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been involved in a nearly-fatal multi-vehicle crash that injured two young children. The accident took place shortly after 9 P.M. on Thursday, February 4 in Kansas City, two days before the team was scheduled to depart for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Britt was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on southbound Interstate 435 near Eastwood Trafficway, which is one exit south of the Chiefs' practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex, when he rammed into a car that had stopped in need of assistance. According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas was sitting on the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435.

The owner of the Chevrolet had called family for help, which arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked in front of the disabled car. Britt struck the left front of the stranded Impala and the Ram truck continued forward and also struck the right rear of the Traverse.

Britt suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the stranded vehicle was not injured in the accident, but a 5-year-old child in the backseat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old, also in the backseat, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Britt was apparently under the influence during the wreck. According to a search warrant filed just before midnight Thursday, a KCPD officer said they could smell "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" and that Britt's eyes were bloodshot and red. He additionally admitted to the officer he'd had two to three drinks and took Adderall by prescription.

The Chiefs released a statement on Friday, saying that they are aware of the accident involving Britt. "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," they stated. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Britt is not expected to travel with the team to Florida for Super Bowl as investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to a report from Jason La Canfora.