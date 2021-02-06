 
 

Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'

Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'
Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker appears to dismiss the allegations, noting that she's not a producer so if someone has issues with a beat, she suggests the person to 'take it up with them.'

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B just released a new single "Up" on Thursday, February 4 and it already sparked controversy. On the same day, New Jersey rappers Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos took to Twitter to suggest that the Grammy-winning raptress plagiarized their hook for her new track.

"@iamcardib we want my money," wrote Mir Pesos on the blue bird app. As for the receipt, Pesos attached a mash-up video of Cardi's new single with his 2020 song "Stuck" with Mir Fontane. Both songs have rappers rapping, "Up then it's stuck," in the chorus in melody and beat that is undeniably similar.

In response to stealing allegations, Cardi responded in a tweet, "F**k the drama .RUN THE NUMBERS UP !!!" Cardi then posted a clip from August 7 Instagram Live session she had with Megan Thee Stallion in which she previewed "Up". "AUGUST 7th now go check buddy's date," Cardi told Fontane.

  See also...

Later, Fontane noted that while the music video for "Stuck" on September 15, 2020, they "previewed 'STUCK' on August 6th at the end of this video and recorded it even earlier than that, Respectfully."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker then appeared to dismiss the allegations. "Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days. If i get inspired by a song I wouldn't mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man," so she told a fan. "I'm glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live."

The wife of Offset further noted that she's not a producer. If someone has issues with a beat, she suggested the person to "take it up with them." Unfazed by the accusations, Cardi also revealed that drama "doesn't even bother me."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland Claims in the Blind on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Involvement
Related Posts
Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'

Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'

Cardi B Joins 'Wayne's World' Stars In Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Cardi B Joins 'Wayne's World' Stars In Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Cardi B Shares Raunchy Look as She Teases New Single 'Up'

Cardi B Shares Raunchy Look as She Teases New Single 'Up'

Cardi B Defends Decision to Post Picture of Man Who Robbed Her Cousin at Gunpoint

Cardi B Defends Decision to Post Picture of Man Who Robbed Her Cousin at Gunpoint

Most Read
Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'
Music

Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert

Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert