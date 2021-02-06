Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'

Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker appears to dismiss the allegations, noting that she's not a producer so if someone has issues with a beat, she suggests the person to 'take it up with them.'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B just released a new single "Up" on Thursday, February 4 and it already sparked controversy. On the same day, New Jersey rappers Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos took to Twitter to suggest that the Grammy-winning raptress plagiarized their hook for her new track.

"@iamcardib we want my money," wrote Mir Pesos on the blue bird app. As for the receipt, Pesos attached a mash-up video of Cardi's new single with his 2020 song "Stuck" with Mir Fontane. Both songs have rappers rapping, "Up then it's stuck," in the chorus in melody and beat that is undeniably similar.

In response to stealing allegations, Cardi responded in a tweet, "F**k the drama .RUN THE NUMBERS UP !!!" Cardi then posted a clip from August 7 Instagram Live session she had with Megan Thee Stallion in which she previewed "Up". "AUGUST 7th now go check buddy's date," Cardi told Fontane.

Later, Fontane noted that while the music video for "Stuck" on September 15, 2020, they "previewed 'STUCK' on August 6th at the end of this video and recorded it even earlier than that, Respectfully."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker then appeared to dismiss the allegations. "Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days. If i get inspired by a song I wouldn't mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man," so she told a fan. "I'm glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live."

The wife of Offset further noted that she's not a producer. If someone has issues with a beat, she suggested the person to "take it up with them." Unfazed by the accusations, Cardi also revealed that drama "doesn't even bother me."