Miley Cyrus Says Little Sister Noah Leads her to Making Right Decisions

Instagram Celebrity

Miley wishes her little sister Noah Cyrus a happy 21st birthday in a heartwarming message, saying that their roles are reversed as Noah is the one who takes care of her.

Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus urged her sister "not to get as drunk as she did" on her 21st birthday.

The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker's younger sibling Noah is marking the milestone birthday on 8 January (21) and her sister shared a sweet message, thanking Noah for her support over the years.

She wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus ..."

"I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me. You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane. I couldn't have gotten here without you."

"You lead me to making the hard but right decisions. You'll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way ... love you always."

"Happy 21st. Don't get near as drunk as I did ... I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the (toilet). (sic)"

Meanwhile, Noah previously admitted she found it "really tough" growing up in Miley's shadow.

Discussing the lyrics to "Young & Sad", which features on her EP, "The End of Everything", Noah said, "I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister. But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online."

"It was absolutely unbearable. And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / And I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."