Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Malik Beasley's ex Montana Yao is seemingly throwing shade at Larsa Pippen in a new video on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, February 3, the estranged husband of the athlete shared a clip on the platform featuring her spitting bars about a clout chaser.

"I bet on me I can't be beat and that's without a doubt/ We ain't tryna hear u bulls**t man please just shut yo mouth," so Montana rapped while sitting in the car. "I can't f**k with these lames cause all they ever chase is clout/ Tough a** b***h so you can't ever take me out."

"But I ain't backin down/ I was Born a queen/ So You can't take my crown," she continued. "You had your chance/ It's my turn now/ They said she said back/ It's Montana Yao."

Fans were impressed by her rap as one wrote in the comment section, "those Lyrics girl on [fire emojis]." Another fan added, "Someone sign her already," while another commented, "An she was wording it out like j cole to."

While Montana didn't name-drop anyone on her lyrics, fans assumed that she was taking a jab at Larsa, who was involved in an affair with the basketball player while he's still married with Montana. "Larsa?" one commenter wondered. Echoing the sentiment, another person said, "Keep pushin boo. Malik missin out on a true queen… & a prince," referring Montana and Malik's nearly two-year-old son, Makai.

Larsa and The Minnesota Timberwolves player made headlines in November 2020 as they were snapped holding hands at a mall in Miami. Larsa claimed that Malik and Montana were already separated, but Montana insisted that they were still very much together. The Instagram eventually filed for divorce in December, and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and Malik made their relationship Instagram official shortly after.

Montana also previously claimed that she and her son were kicked out of the house after the NBA star's relationship with "The Real Housewives of Miami" alum was exposed. Meanwhile, Larsa warned her followers not to trust everything they see on social media. "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she posted last December.