Ellen Barkin 'Heartbroken' After One of Her 'Acting Heroes' Tried to Molest Her

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen Barkin has alleged she had a narrow escape when one of her "acting heroes" tried to "molest" her at a dinner party early on in her career.

The "Ocean's Thirteen" actress made her claim on Twitter on Wednesday (03Feb21), as she weighed in on the scandal surrounding singer Marilyn Manson - who has been accused of abuse by his former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood and four other women.

"When I was about 25 and just starting my career I met one of my acting heroes at a small dinner party. He tried to molest me. I was heartbroken. I get it. #FallenIdols," she wrote.

"My point being I believed this towering actor would be as great as his art. I walked home crying."

Barkin had earlier tweeted in praise of Wood, who claimed that Manson groomed her as a teenager before "horrifically" abusing her for years.

"Marilyn Manson's abuse was no secret to the entertainment industry as they continued to raise him up..." she tweeted. "Until one woman said his name out loud. That's strength. Thank you #EvanRachelWood Let's clean this s**t up. No more #BadMenRising."

Manson - who was dropped by his record label and talent agency in the wake of the abuse allegations - has strongly denied the claims against him, saying in a statement, "These recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."