H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance
The 'I Used to Know Her' singer teases what to expect from her upcoming rendition of patriotic song 'America the Beautiful' at the highly-anticipated football game.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - H.E.R. is planning to put her own spin on "America the Beautiful" when she performs it at the Super Bowl this Sunday (07Feb21).

The singer, real name Gabriella Wilson, will take to centre field to belt out the Ray Charles' tune before the big game, and told Entertainment Tonight that she's been watching previous renditions to ensure that she brings something different with her performance.

"Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl," she explained. "It's a huge stage and it doesn't get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make (the song) my own. I'm a huge fan of the different versions of America the Beautiful, but I really want to bring some different elements in there... make it H.E.R."

"I've been in rehearsals a lot, and I've been watching a lot of other performers. I'm just going to try to tell myself to have a really good time. But I'm going to be in there, getting my warmups in, and just praying that everything goes well."

It's been a big week for H.E.R. - who also received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday (03Feb21) for her original song, "Fight for You", from "Judas and the Black Messiah".

Asked what it feels like to receive such an honour, she grinned, "Oh my gosh, it means the world! I really can't believe it. I didn't imagine this happening, so to be recognized by the Golden Globes off of a song I already enjoyed making for an amazing movie, it's crazy."

"My phone was just blowing up with 'Congratulations' (this morning) and I was so confused. I was like, 'For what?' and then, as I figured out what was going on, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's a Golden Globe nomination.' I was not expecting it. It was amazing."

Ellen Barkin 'Heartbroken' After One of Her 'Acting Heroes' Tried to Molest Her

'Emily in Paris' Writer Angry at Golden Globe Snub of 'Brilliant' Show 'I May Destroy You'
Music

