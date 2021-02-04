Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are 'Taking a Break' as He Mends Relationship With Estranged Wife

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer is said to have been back in Los Angeles with his kids and 'trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife,' Elena Samodanova.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo are reportedly "taking a break" from their romance. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer and his new flame were said to have been "spending time apart" as he began repairing his relationship with his estranged wife, Elena Samodanova.

"[Gleb and Cassie] aren't seeing each other right now," a source told Us Weekly. "They are taking a break. They haven't exactly split but are just spending time apart..." The source added, "[They are] still in touch with each other."

"Cassie has been back and forth to Florida visiting family and Gleb has been spending time with his kids in Los Angeles," the source further elaborated. "He's also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife. His family is his focus right now and he's handling things privately."

Gleb's alleged new romance with Cassie was said to have upset Elena. "Elena has made her feelings clear on social media and was really upset over Gleb going on vacation to Mexico with Cassie. She went crazy over this and couldn’t believe he went so public with a new relationship so quickly," the insider pointed out. "It was sort of a slap in the face."

Upon learning Elena expressed her anger at him via Instagram Live in December 2020, the 37-year-old was said that now he "just wants things to be OK between him and Elena for the sake of the kids." The insider further explained, "He wants to be on friendly terms with Elena so their divorce can be smooth sailing. Because of this, he's taken a step back from dating Cassie in order to help heal his relationship with his ex."

Gleb and Elena, who share two young daughters together, parted ways after 14 years of marriage. Announcing their split on Instagram, he wrote in a November post, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage." His estranged wife, meanwhile, penned, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end."

Following the split, Gleb was linked to Cassie after they vacationed at Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together with Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe. The "Make It or Break It" star showed off their togetherness as she reposted Keo's Instagram Story where four of them were posing together.