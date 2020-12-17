 
 

Gleb Savchenko Upsets Estranged Wife After His Romantic Vacation With New GF Cassie Scerbo

'So You Think You Can Dance' choreographer Elena Samodanova admits she's 'too pissed' at the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer while he goes on a trip to Mexico with his new flame.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gleb Savchenko has apparently upset his estranged wife over his recent romantic vacation. Upon learning that the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer went on a trip with his new flame Cassie Scerbo, Elena Samodanova openly admitted that she was "too pissed" at him.

The 36-year-old expressed her anger during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, December 15. When a fan asked about what she will do for the ballroom dance studio that she and Gleb run together, she said, "We've tried to figure out … if we're going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I'm just too pissed at him. So I won't be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later."

The "So You Think You Can Dance" choreographer also spilled that she no longer believes in finding true love. "I don't know if Prince Charming exists anymore, it's a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore," she claimed.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Elena mentioned that she gave Gleb multiple chances before finally deciding to split. "I gave him second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out. So don't give him a second chance.… We used to say in Russia, 'It's better to be alone than with someone who doesn't deserve you,' " she told a fan who asked for relationship advice.

One day prior, Elena's estranged husband Gleb was seen vacationing at Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico along with Cassie, Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe. While the Russian dancer did not post any photo with his rumored girlfriend on social media, the "Make It or Break It" star reposted Keo's Instagram Story where four of them were posing together.

Offering more details of Gleb and Cassie's relationship status was Entertainment Tonight. "They're very into each other and get along well," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

Gleb and Elena called it quits after 14 years of marriage and announced their split via Instagram. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he announced in the November post. His estranged wife, meanwhile, stated, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end."

Gleb and Elena tied the knot in 2006. Together, they share two young daughters, 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata.

