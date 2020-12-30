 
 

Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Requests Joint Custody and Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Requests Joint Custody and Spousal Support Amid Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

Prior to this, Elena Samodanova, who has been accusing Gleb of cheating on her multiple times, reportedly alludes that Gleb isn't responsible with how he behaves after their split.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - More details about Elena Samodanova's divorce from ex Gleb Savchenko have found their way out online. According to court documents, Elena is seeking joint custody and spousal support from the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer.

In the divorce petition that was filed on December 22, Elena was citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for the termination of their marriage. As for their date of separation, the Russian native claimed that it was on December 1.

Additionally, Elena is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two daughters, Olivia (10) and Zlata (3). She's also requesting spousal support and for the court to terminate their ability to award spousal support to Gleb. She also asks her husband of 14 years to pay all attorney's fees.

  See also...

Previous reports claimed that Elena, who has been accusing Gleb of cheating on her multiple times, alluded that Gleb wasn't responsible with how he behaves after their split. "I have been focused and responsible for ensuring [the] health, safety and welfare of our children since birth. Since the separation, our children have lived with me," Elena claimed in the court docs. She also added that Gleb "has not rented an apartment and is essentially 'crashing' with his friend."

Elena went on to say that Gleb "is renting a room from his friend who is a bachelor and who constantly makes social media posts about parties at that apartment." She noted that when she visited the apartment, "alcohol is easily accessible" there which is "not a safe environment" for their kids.

Elena and Gleb announced their split earlier this year amid rumors that he was cheating on her with her "DWTS" partner Chrishell Stause, who is currently dating Koe Motsepe. However, Gleb vehemently denied the allegations, telling Entertainment Tonight, "The thing is, I've never actually cheated on [Elena]. Never, ever, ever."

You can share this post!

'GOTG' Star Pom Klementieff Trolls Chris Pratt Following Best-Worst Chris Debate
Related Posts
Gleb Savchenko's Wife Alludes He's Not Responsible Amid Custody Battle

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Alludes He's Not Responsible Amid Custody Battle

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Files for Divorce After Kissing New Man

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Files for Divorce After Kissing New Man

Gleb Savchenko Upsets Estranged Wife After His Romantic Vacation With New GF Cassie Scerbo

Gleb Savchenko Upsets Estranged Wife After His Romantic Vacation With New GF Cassie Scerbo

New Couple Alert! Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are Reportedly Dating

New Couple Alert! Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are Reportedly Dating

Most Read
Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors
Celebrity

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama