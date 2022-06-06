 
 

Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence on Jana Kramer Affair Rumors: 'There's a Lot of Acting' on 'DWTS'

Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence on Jana Kramer Affair Rumors: 'There's a Lot of Acting' on 'DWTS'
Instagram
Celebrity

After being hit with rumors claiming that they hooked up while filming season 23 of 'Dancing with the Stars', the Russian professional dancer admits that he's 'surprised' and 'sad.'

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gleb Savchenko has weighed in on rumors that he had an affair with Jana Kramer while competing together on "Dancing with the Stars". The Russian dancer, who filmed season 23 of the competition show with Jana, insisted that "there's a lot of acting."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during his 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet appearance, the 38-year-old dancer said, "There's a lot of acting, there's a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you're up close and personal, you develop a certain connection."

Gleb further explained, "The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far." He then stressed, "Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not."

"Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know," Gleb opined. He continued, "You can ask her the same question, she'll probably answer the same thing."

  See also...

Of the wild allegations, Gleb admitted that he was "sad" that Kramer's ex, Ian Schinelli, would make those kinds of claims. "I just feel a little sad that he had to go that way and say something like that about her," the professional dancer said. "I was totally surprised. She texted me, she's like, 'Dude, like can you imagine he said all of this? I've never, you know...whatever.' So, but, absolutely not."

Gleb went on noting that Jana was not letting the rumors bring her down in the slightest. He added that in fact, she told her former partner that she'd return to "DWTS" to dance with him if the show were to ever have an All-Star season. "She said, 'Listen, if there's an all-star season, I'm coming back and dancing with you,' " he revealed.

Last month, Ian told Us Weekly that Jana told him she once "slept with two guys while [Mike Caussin] was in rehab." One of the men was Gleb. Ian added, "She justified it by saying, 'We were legally separated.' "

"She even tried to meet up with Gleb while we were dating. He was doing a show in Nashville and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him," Ian added. "I said, 'As long as there was nothing there anymore,' and she said, 'No.' She never went and said it was out of respect for me."

You can share this post!

Christine Quinn Dubs 'Selling Sunset' Show Bosses 'Very Misogynistic'

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified
Related Posts
Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence After Finalizing Divorce From Elena Samodanova

Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence After Finalizing Divorce From Elena Samodanova

Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are 'Taking a Break' as He Mends Relationship With Estranged Wife

Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are 'Taking a Break' as He Mends Relationship With Estranged Wife

Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Requests Joint Custody and Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Requests Joint Custody and Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Alludes He's Not Responsible Amid Custody Battle

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Alludes He's Not Responsible Amid Custody Battle

Most Read
Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part
Celebrity

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'