Denzel Washington Applauded for Positive Remarks About Cops Despite Allegations of Police Brutality
WENN/Frederic Kern
The 'Equalizer' actor speaks highly of police, saying he has 'the utmost respect for what they do,' during an interview for his new film 'The Little Things'.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Denzel Washington has been applauded for his positive remarks about police amid heightened scrutiny about policing in America. The actor spoke about what it's like playing law enforcement characters in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement during a recent interview and Detroit Police Chief James Craig has returned the favor.

"I never forgot that eight-hour ride-along with [Washington.] And I got to tell you, I applaud you, an A-list actor, a professional steps up and acknowledges," Craig told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, February 3 in response to Washington's remarks.

Washington sang praise for cops during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment last week about his upcoming movie "The Little Things". "I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives," he told the outlet.

The 66-year-old, whose one of outstanding roles is as civil rights activist and Muslim minister Malcolm X in "Malcolm X" (1992), singled out those who gave the law enforcement a bad name, adding, "I just don't care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren't for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do."

Washington went on recalling the time he joined a sergeant on a ride-along while researching his role in the movie "Ricochet". "I went out on call with a sergeant. We got a call of a man outside his house with a rifle that was distraught. We pulled up and did a U-turn past the house and came up short of the house. He told me to sit in the car, which I was gonna do. I wasn't getting out," he said with a laugh.

The awards-winning actor went on, "He got out. As he got out, another car came screaming up and two young people jumped out screaming. As it turned out, it was their grandfather. This policeman defused the entire situation by just remaining calm."

That sergeant was the now Detroit Police Chief, Craig, who acknowledged that though Washington highlights the good done by police, he also denounces police violence. He agreed that there "needs to be balance in the conversation."

"He talks about George Floyd. But he also acknowledges the vast majority of men and women, both military and police, do a phenomenal job. And he remembered that incident when we worked together on that day. And he also remembered me telling him to stay in the car and I'm going to handle this and it ended without incident," Craig said. "But that touched me and I certainly appreciate him after that."

