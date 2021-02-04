Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Shallow' hitmaker admits to be left impressed by the lengths to which medics, doctors and nurses went to make their patient and family member feel comfortable at all times.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has heaped praise on the healthcare workers who recently took care of a sick family member.

The "Poker Face" star tells People magazine the unnamed relative was recently hospitalized with an undisclosed illness for two months, and she was impressed by the lengths to which medics, doctors and nurses went to make the patient feel comfortable at all times.

"I got to be honest. I'm about to cry on the other end of this call with you because it's really - it's doctors, it's nurses, it's essential workers," she emotionally answers when asked what has been giving her hope the past year. "I haven't spoken to this person about speaking about this publicly, but I will tell you that a very important member of my family was very, very ill recently and in the hospital for almost two months."

"I was in the ICU (intensive care unit) by myself many times because you can't go in with more than one person, if you can go in at all," she recalls. "I have never seen the heroic acts of bravery that I witnessed, watching these doctors and nurses and people that were cleaning at the hospitals."

GaGa reveals staff at the hospital also went out of their way to make sure she was OK - and she's convinced no one knew who she was.

"They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared for me, who - I assure you, nobody could even recognise me behind all the gear that I had on (sic)," she shares. "They just said, 'How are you doing? How is your family? Is everything OK? Can we do anything?' "