The Weeknd Claims 'Absurd' Celebrity Culture Inspires His Full-Face Bandages

Instagram Celebrity

When revealing the inspiration behind his fully-bandaged head at AMAs, the 'Blinding Lights' crooner says that 'being attractive isn't important to [him] but a compelling narrative is.'

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has finally divulged the story behind his full-face bandages. Having caused a stir among fans with his bandaged appearance at 2020 American Music Awards, the "Blinding Light" crooner finally offered some explanation by clarifying that the "absurd" celebrity culture was the inspiration behind his look.

In an interview with Variety, the 30-year-old spilled, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated." He added, "It's all a progression and we watch The Character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, went on to reveal the lesson that he took from "intentionally making [his] face increasingly unattractive" while promoting his latest album. "I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is," he reflected.

Since promoting his album "After Hours", the "Starboy" hitmaker has been seen wearing red blazers and sporting artificial bruises on his face in his music videos and some events. He finally got his head, jaw, and nose completely bandaged when performing at American Music Awards on November 22, 2020.

In January 2021, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez sent the internet into a frenzy as he flaunted a new dramatic look in the music video of "Save Your Tears". The clip saw him with a thinned and crooked nose, bloated cheeks and puffed-up lips all the while sporting visible scars.

Despite his full-bandaged face, The Weeknd looked completely normal in his new Super Bowl ad for Pepsi. He will also give a live performance during the big annual game half-time show on Sunday, February 7 in Tampa, Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Revealing The Weeknd's upcoming gig was the co-producer of the show, Jesse Collins. "It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment," Jesse told Entertainment Tonight. "We're not bouncing off to another stadium and then cutting in, like some people have had to do (before). We are fortunate enough in this situation that we are able to do a live, live show."