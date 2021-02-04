 
 

The Weeknd Claims 'Absurd' Celebrity Culture Inspires His Full-Face Bandages

The Weeknd Claims 'Absurd' Celebrity Culture Inspires His Full-Face Bandages
Instagram
Celebrity

When revealing the inspiration behind his fully-bandaged head at AMAs, the 'Blinding Lights' crooner says that 'being attractive isn't important to [him] but a compelling narrative is.'

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has finally divulged the story behind his full-face bandages. Having caused a stir among fans with his bandaged appearance at 2020 American Music Awards, the "Blinding Light" crooner finally offered some explanation by clarifying that the "absurd" celebrity culture was the inspiration behind his look.

In an interview with Variety, the 30-year-old spilled, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated." He added, "It's all a progression and we watch The Character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, went on to reveal the lesson that he took from "intentionally making [his] face increasingly unattractive" while promoting his latest album. "I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is," he reflected.

Since promoting his album "After Hours", the "Starboy" hitmaker has been seen wearing red blazers and sporting artificial bruises on his face in his music videos and some events. He finally got his head, jaw, and nose completely bandaged when performing at American Music Awards on November 22, 2020.

  See also...

In January 2021, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez sent the internet into a frenzy as he flaunted a new dramatic look in the music video of "Save Your Tears". The clip saw him with a thinned and crooked nose, bloated cheeks and puffed-up lips all the while sporting visible scars.

Despite his full-bandaged face, The Weeknd looked completely normal in his new Super Bowl ad for Pepsi. He will also give a live performance during the big annual game half-time show on Sunday, February 7 in Tampa, Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Revealing The Weeknd's upcoming gig was the co-producer of the show, Jesse Collins. "It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment," Jesse told Entertainment Tonight. "We're not bouncing off to another stadium and then cutting in, like some people have had to do (before). We are fortunate enough in this situation that we are able to do a live, live show."

You can share this post!

Cardi B Joins 'Wayne's World' Stars In Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'
Related Posts
The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears

The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears

The Weeknd Reveals His 3 Grammy Wins Mean Nothing to Him After Snub

The Weeknd Reveals His 3 Grammy Wins Mean Nothing to Him After Snub

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video

The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber