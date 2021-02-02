 
 

The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears

Revealing that the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker opted not to pre-record any parts of his Tampa, Florida show, co-producer Jesse Collins promises that it is 'just going to be fun.'

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd will be all live when he performs during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday, February 07.

Jesse Collins, the co-producer of the show, tells Entertainment Tonight the headliner has opted not to pre-record any parts of his stadium show in Tampa, Florida, despite COVID safety fears.

"It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment," Collins says. "We're not bouncing off to another stadium and then cutting in, like some people have had to do (before). We are fortunate enough in this situation that we are able to do a live, live show."

"It's gotta be about entertainment from a truthful perspective. Get away from the massive sets, all the hoopla, the flying this and that. And get to the core of what makes an artist special."

And Jesse insists The Weeknd's set at Raymond James Stadium will wow viewers. "I think there's a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren't going to expect. It's just going to be fun. It's so perfect," he gushes.

"We started creating this thing back in September, and the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance... It's definitely a very special show."

The Weeknd previously hinted that he would go all out for his Super Bowl performance as he He revealed that he spent $7 million to make the performance like what he "envisioned." He told Billboard magazine in January, "We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."

