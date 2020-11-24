 
 

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020
Instagram
Music

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker, who comes to the awards show in a red suit with his head, jaw and nose being covered in bandages, takes home three trophies including the Favorite Album kudo.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd's bandaged appearance at Sunday's (November 22) 2020 American Music Awards caused a stir among fans on Twitter.

The "Starboy" hitmaker - who won the Soul/R&B prizes for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song for "Heartless" and Favorite Album for "After Hours" - sported a red suit and his head, jaw, and nose completely bandaged during the award ceremony.

It's a look he's been developing since hit video for chart-topping hit "Blinding Lights", but that didn't stop bemused fans commenting on his unusual appearance on social media.

"damn, when the weeknd said 'i can't feel my face when i'm with you' he wasn't joking," one user wrote, referring to the singer's hit song "Can't Feel My Face", while another quipped, "when the weeknd took the 'I can't feel my face' part to the next lvl. (sic)"

Twitter Post About The Weeknd 01

Fans poked fun at The Weeknd's 'Can't Feel My Face' in reaction to his unusual AMAs appearance.

  See also...

Others were confused and concerned for the star's wellbeing, asking, "so were all of those bandages on the weeknd's face for his performance or????"

"did the weeknd get in a fight or completely reconstruct his face? i cant tell," posted another, while a further fan asked, "Guys what happened to The Weeknd's face I'm so confused is he okay."

Twitter Posts About The Weeknd 02

Other fans expressed concern over The Weeknd's bandaged appearance at AMAs 2020.

Despite the confusion, the bloody make-up is to raise awareness about drunk driving, and has been played out in the star's recent music videos, including recent hit "In Your Eyes".

In an interview with Esquire, The Weeknd explained his "Blinding Lights" video is about "how you want to see someone at night, and you're intoxicated, and you're driving to this person and you're just blinded by streetlights, but nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you're so lonely."

"I don't want to ever promote drunk driving, but that's what the dark undertone is."

You can share this post!

Shawn Mendes Partners With Manager to Venture Into TV and Film With New Production Company

Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee's Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement
Related Posts
The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch Score Eight Nominations Apiece

American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch Score Eight Nominations Apiece

The Weeknd's Severed Head Charms Strangers in Bloody 'Too Late' Music Video

The Weeknd's Severed Head Charms Strangers in Bloody 'Too Late' Music Video

The Weeknd Shuts Down Speculation That He's Beefing With Usher: He's the 'Sweetest'

The Weeknd Shuts Down Speculation That He's Beefing With Usher: He's the 'Sweetest'

Most Read
Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video
Music

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

KISS to Livestream Biggest New Year's Eve Concert From Dubai

KISS to Livestream Biggest New Year's Eve Concert From Dubai

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse