The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video

Theories about him taking a low-key dig at his model ex-girlfriend emerge among his devotees after the 'Blinding Lights' singer flaunts a new dramatic look in 'Save Your Tears' music video.

Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd's fans were convinced that his latest song has something to do with Bella Hadid. Shortly after the "Blinding Lights" singer flaunted a new dramatic look in the music video of "Save Your Tears", his online devotees came up with theories that he took a jab at his ex-girlfriend using the faux facial enhancements.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, dropped the music video on Tuesday, January 5. In the clip, he could be seen with a thinned and crooked nose, bloated cheeks and puffed-up lips all the while sporting visible scars. Many on Twitter have since suggested that his new look was a reference to his ex's rumored plastic surgery.

One user threw in the speculation by stating, "IS THE WEEKND TRYING TO LOOK LIKE BELLA HADID BC I CAN SEE IT." Another chimed in, "With the nose job and cheekbones is the Weeknd mocking Bella Hadid." A third echoed, "I think The Weeknd is shading Bella Hadid, look at the nose and the lips and the pout lol, plastic!"

The shading theories did not stop there. More came forward with other kinds of likeness. One tweeted, "the weeknd is definitely bashing bella hadid with the whole plastic surgery themes." Someone else pointed out, "I'm sure he's mocking Bella Hadid cause she always says she had nothing done."

The Weeknd's fans believed that he took a jab at Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' music video.

Bella herself shut down rumors about her going under the knife back in June 2018. "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that, and you know what, we can do a scan of my face, darling... I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips," she told InStyle at that time. "I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

While some people claimed The Weeknd threw shade at the younger sister of Gigi Hadid in "Save Your Tears", others believed that the song is about his other ex, Selena Gomez. They claimed to hear him whisper Selena's name in the middle of the track. Despite the swirling speculations, the Canadian crooner has yet to dish on the inspiration behind his song.

The Weeknd began dating Bella in 2015. The two initially broke up in 2016. However, they got back together in 2017 following his 10-month romance with Selena. They ultimately called it quits in 2019.