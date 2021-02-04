 
 

Selena Gomez Photographed on Snowy Date With Mystery Man

Selena Gomez Photographed on Snowy Date With Mystery Man
Instagram
Celebrity

Braving the freezing temperature, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker and her companion are seen leaving a Tribeca bistro before getting into a chauffeured car.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez might have found a new love. A few months after she sparked romance rumors with NBA star Jimmy Butler, the "Da Una Vez" songstress was caught on camera enjoying a snowy date with a mystery man in New York City.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 2, the 28-year-old beauty and her mystery man were captured on camera braving the freezing temperature as they stepped out from The Odeon restaurant in TriBeCa. Several pictures that surfaced online saw them hopping into a chauffeured car.

The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum bundled up in a big cream teddy coat, pink scarf and ripped jeans. She paired the outfit with a pair of white gloves, a black purse and a face mask. Her companion, on the other hand, kept himself warm in a black puffy overcoat on top of a hoodie, matching pants and shoes. He completed the look by wearing a gray beanie and red-tinted sunglasses.

  See also...

The outing came around two months after Selena was unveiled to have gone on "a few dates" with Jimmy. "They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," a source told E! News at that time. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker was further said to be "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy." The insider added that she was "single but has recently been more open to dating," and her "friends want to set her up all the time."

Selena was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for years. She was also romantically linked to fellow musician The Weeknd for nearly a year before calling it quits in 2017.

You can share this post!

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Nikita Dragun Slams 'False Narrative' Alleging She's Preying on 18-Year-Old Alejandro Rosario
Related Posts
Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Selena Gomez Blames Social Media CEOs for Capitol Riot, Demi Lovato Responds With Music

Selena Gomez Blames Social Media CEOs for Capitol Riot, Demi Lovato Responds With Music

Selena Gomez Blasts Facebook for Failing to Stop the Spread of 'Lies' About Covid-19

Selena Gomez Blasts Facebook for Failing to Stop the Spread of 'Lies' About Covid-19

Selena Gomez Condemns Facebook and Instagram for Not Taking Down Neo-Nazi Pages

Selena Gomez Condemns Facebook and Instagram for Not Taking Down Neo-Nazi Pages

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman