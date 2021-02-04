Selena Gomez Photographed on Snowy Date With Mystery Man

Instagram Celebrity

Braving the freezing temperature, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker and her companion are seen leaving a Tribeca bistro before getting into a chauffeured car.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez might have found a new love. A few months after she sparked romance rumors with NBA star Jimmy Butler, the "Da Una Vez" songstress was caught on camera enjoying a snowy date with a mystery man in New York City.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 2, the 28-year-old beauty and her mystery man were captured on camera braving the freezing temperature as they stepped out from The Odeon restaurant in TriBeCa. Several pictures that surfaced online saw them hopping into a chauffeured car.

The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum bundled up in a big cream teddy coat, pink scarf and ripped jeans. She paired the outfit with a pair of white gloves, a black purse and a face mask. Her companion, on the other hand, kept himself warm in a black puffy overcoat on top of a hoodie, matching pants and shoes. He completed the look by wearing a gray beanie and red-tinted sunglasses.

The outing came around two months after Selena was unveiled to have gone on "a few dates" with Jimmy. "They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," a source told E! News at that time. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker was further said to be "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy." The insider added that she was "single but has recently been more open to dating," and her "friends want to set her up all the time."

Selena was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for years. She was also romantically linked to fellow musician The Weeknd for nearly a year before calling it quits in 2017.