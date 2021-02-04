Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

WENN Celebrity

In screenshots of messages shared by a friend of the actor, the 'Call Me by Your Name' star opens up about his sexual fantasies and expresses his outrage after the backlash over claims about his cannibalism tendency.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's private conversations with a friend have been revealed, backing up claims about his kinky sexual fantasies that were first outed with the leak of his alleged DMs. The friend, who claims the actor had been sexting her for about six weeks before he was outed, says he opened up to her about his aggressive sexual fantasies and tried to persuade her to join in a day after they started talking on Instagram in December.

In screenshots of their text messages obtained by Daily Mail, the "Rebecca" star detailed how he used to role play with a woman who pretended that he kidnapped her. "And then would explain how I was going to keep her and use her as long as I wanted. That's called consensual non-consent. And I am very down," he explained to the friend.

The 34-year-old additionally admitted he's into dangerous fetishes including choking to the point of blackout. "Pleasure, choking someone just to the point where they are about to pass out but timing with when they are going to c** so they come to while they are c**ing and lose their s**t. Also, great sex in general. It's my favorite drug," he wrote, to which the friend replied, "getting chocked scares me."

One time, Armie pushed the woman to record herself masturbating. "Because if we get in to this I will own those orgasms. So be my perfect little w***e and give me 5 big orgasms. Followed by 'thank you sir'. Go. And don't text again till you've c** 5 times," he tried to convince her.

In audio recording to the female friend, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer also ordered her to tell him everything about her orgasm. "I wanna hear about each orgasm," he said in a rasping and sultry low voice. "I want you to tell me how it felt like, how strong each was, how long it lasted. Those are mine don't forget so you have to tell me everything."

After his alleged DMs leaked, the friend asked him how he was doing, to which he complained about being "kink shamed by the internet." He lamented, "I feel a bit overwhelmed to be honest. It's very invasive and s**tty to get kink shamed by the internet ha."

He added though, "I am happy. Life is good. This is just a hard moment. I am very happy. And very zen. Learning through every struggle and being grateful for it all," before bragging, "I've gotten a lot of offers from girls who said I can eat pieces of them haha."

The woman blocked him the next day and says she has not spoken to him since then.