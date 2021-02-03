Christina Perri Heals 'A Tiny Bit Every Day' From Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Months after her baby girl was 'born silent', the 'Jar of Hearts' hitmaker shares a photo of her walking along a beach with husband Paul Costabile and their three-year-old daughter Carmella.

AceShowbiz - Singer Christina Perri is "healing" a little day by day as she and her family continue to struggle to come to terms with her heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

The "Jar of Hearts" star and her husband Paul Costabile were left devastated in November (20) when their baby girl was "born silent", weeks after Perri was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

Now, just over two months on from the tragedy, the musician has shared an update with fans on their recovery.

Alongside an Instagram Story photo of the couple walking along a beach with its three-year-old daughter Carmella, Perri wrote, "we're healing. a tiny bit every day we take another step forward (sic)."

"i keep describing grief as a house," she explained. "i live in this house now, i just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone (sic)."

Perri admitted it's been particularly hard to witness little Carmella grieve, but added, "she is made of stars. she keeps lighting our darkness."

She continued, "some days we take 3 steps forward and some days we don't move. love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok. we're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road (sic)."

And Perri, who previously suffered a miscarriage in January, 2020, has encouraged fans to keep their notes of support coming, "the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through," she wrote. "thank you."