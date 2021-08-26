 
 

Beanie Feldstein Spills on What She Told Monica Lewinsky Before 'Impeachment' Filming

During a 'Good Morning America' interview, the 'Booksmart' actress reveals why she felt the need to protect the former White House intern whose affair with Bill Clinton effectively ended his presidency.

AceShowbiz - Actress Beanie Feldstein became Monica Lewinsky's "bodyguard" during her extended research during the COVID lockdown.

The "Booksmart" star had more time to study the former White House intern, whose affair with Bill Clinton effectively ended his presidency, and found she wanted to protect her during her portrayal on new TV drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story".

"I had a year and a half to do my research on Monica... and during that time I just became deeply protective of her and her story," she tells "Good Morning America". "I think so many people don't understand what she was really going through at that time because she was actively silenced by her immunity deal with the Office of Independent Counsel."

"Because she's also a producer on the project I've had the great fortune of getting to know her and before we started filming I just said to her... 'I'm your bodyguard. I'm your five-foot-one little Jewish girl bodyguard. I will protect what you went through. I will protect your story and I hope to give your story back to the world in a brand new light.' "

Based on former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President", "Impeachment" is set to tackle the affair between Lewinsky and former president Bill in the late '90s that captivated the nation. The scandal led to the president's impeachment. After being impeached for not telling the truth about his affair with Lewinsky in December 1998, Bill was eventually acquitted by the senate in February 1999.

The cast includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, and Cobie Smulders as conservative pundit Ann Coulter. "Impeachment: American Crime Story" is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 7 on FX.

FX Releases Full Trailer for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp Portrayal for 'Impeachment: ACM' Labeled as Fatphobia

Edie Falco to Portray Hillary Clinton on FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Set Photo Sees Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Features Julianna Margulies and Racism in the Media

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

First 'Maid' Trailer Offers a Glimpse of Margaret Qualley Sharing Screen With Andie MacDowell

Chris Pratt Ranked First on List of TV's Highest Paid Actors With $1.4 Million

'AGT' Recap: Simon Cowell Calls This Act 'Terrible' in Final Round of Quarterfinals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out Final Seven Acts Heading to Semi-Finals

Bethenny Frankel Slams 'False' Rumors About Her Returning to 'RHONY'

Beanie Feldstein Spills on What She Told Monica Lewinsky Before 'Impeachment' Filming

