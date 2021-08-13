FX Releases Full Trailer for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

TV

AceShowbiz - FX has finally unleashed the full trailer for "Impeachment: [American Crime Story]". ahead of its September premiere. Arriving on Thursday, August 12, the new footage gives a better look at the third season of the FX anthology series that will chronicle Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky's sex scandal.

In the trailer, Clive Owen's Clinton can be heard telling Beanie Feldstein's Lewinsky, "As you no doubt heard, you get to work in the West Wing as of this morning." He continues, "You're going to be working right beside the people who run the world."

Elsewhere in the video, late civil servant Linda Tripp, who is played by Sarah Paulson, is turning in the audio recordings as the evidence of the then-President of the United States and Lewinsky's affair.

Someone later is heard saying in voiceover, "William Jefferson Clinton, do you solemnly swear that you will tell the truth, the whole truth?" Despite answering, "I do," Bill denies the affair in a public statement. "I did not have have sexual relations with that woman," he insisted.

Based on former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President", "Impeachment" is set to tackle the affair between Lewinsky and former president Bill in the late '90s that captivated the nation. The scandal ultimately led to the president's impeachment. After being impeached for not telling the truth about his affair with Lewinsky in December 1998, Bill was eventually acquitted by the senate in February 1999.

Also starring on "Impeachment" are Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as conservative pundit Ann Coulter. "Impeachment: American Crime Story" is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 7 on FX.