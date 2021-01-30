 
 

Rita Ora Will Be Forced to Quarantine When She Returns to Australia for Work

Rita Ora Will Be Forced to Quarantine When She Returns to Australia for Work
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Your Song' singer will not be given an exemption from the quarantine rules when she arrives Down Under to reprise her role as a judge on 'The Voice Australia'.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora will be forced to quarantine for 14 days when she flies to Australia to reprise her role as a judge on their "The Voice" TV talent series.

The "Your Song" star has been under fire since her 30th birthday party in November (20) when she broke Covid-19 lockdown rules to host a bustling bash at a London restaurant.

And while a small number of actors - including Tom Hanks and Matt Damon - are believed to have been given an exemption from Australia's rules that arriving guests should quarantine in their hotel room for 14 days, to allow them to travel for filming, Rita won't be offered the same courtesy when she flies there next month (Feb21).

"It's obviously a bit of a pain but she knows she will have to do it just like everyone else," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "She's excited to start work on The Voice but nobody is going to let her do that until she has done the quarantine, so it's one of those things."

  See also...

"As soon as she has got to Australia she will go straight to a hotel for a full two weeks, and won't leave her room - things will be brought to her and she will have to get on with things online and via the phone until she's allowed to leave for filming to start. She's had enough controversy after the birthday incident so just wants to keep her head down now and get back to work."

An official police probe into the birthday party showed that a representative for Rita offered to pay the boss of Casa Cruz restaurant $7,000 (£5,000) to break lockdown rules and host her celebration there.

The eatery's manager Scottie Bhattarai also told cops only seven guests were expected to attend the party, but nearly 20 people ended up arriving, including model Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy, with the group providing their own alcohol.

He even agreed to turn off the restaurant's security cameras so there would be no footage of the party, as per a request from bodyguards for Ora and her entourage.

You can share this post!

Macklemore Credits Rehab When He's 25 for Saving His Life

Cicely Tyson Revealed in Final Interview: I Became Vegetarian After MLK Death
Related Posts
Rita Ora Gave Restaurant Boss $7,000 to Break Lockdown Rules for Her Birthday Party

Rita Ora Gave Restaurant Boss $7,000 to Break Lockdown Rules for Her Birthday Party

Rita Ora Suffering From Panic Attacks Amid Fears of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Rita Ora Suffering From Panic Attacks Amid Fears of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Rita Ora Surprises Friends With 'Peaky Blinders'-Themed Christmas Gifts

Rita Ora Surprises Friends With 'Peaky Blinders'-Themed Christmas Gifts

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show