Rita Ora Will Be Forced to Quarantine When She Returns to Australia for Work

The 'Your Song' singer will not be given an exemption from the quarantine rules when she arrives Down Under to reprise her role as a judge on 'The Voice Australia'.

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora will be forced to quarantine for 14 days when she flies to Australia to reprise her role as a judge on their "The Voice" TV talent series.

The "Your Song" star has been under fire since her 30th birthday party in November (20) when she broke Covid-19 lockdown rules to host a bustling bash at a London restaurant.

And while a small number of actors - including Tom Hanks and Matt Damon - are believed to have been given an exemption from Australia's rules that arriving guests should quarantine in their hotel room for 14 days, to allow them to travel for filming, Rita won't be offered the same courtesy when she flies there next month (Feb21).

"It's obviously a bit of a pain but she knows she will have to do it just like everyone else," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "She's excited to start work on The Voice but nobody is going to let her do that until she has done the quarantine, so it's one of those things."

"As soon as she has got to Australia she will go straight to a hotel for a full two weeks, and won't leave her room - things will be brought to her and she will have to get on with things online and via the phone until she's allowed to leave for filming to start. She's had enough controversy after the birthday incident so just wants to keep her head down now and get back to work."

An official police probe into the birthday party showed that a representative for Rita offered to pay the boss of Casa Cruz restaurant $7,000 (£5,000) to break lockdown rules and host her celebration there.

The eatery's manager Scottie Bhattarai also told cops only seven guests were expected to attend the party, but nearly 20 people ended up arriving, including model Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy, with the group providing their own alcohol.

He even agreed to turn off the restaurant's security cameras so there would be no footage of the party, as per a request from bodyguards for Ora and her entourage.